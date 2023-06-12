Shadow Gambit: The Cursed Crew, the fantastical stealth-strategy pirate adventure from Desperados 3 and Shadow Tactics: Blade of the Shogun studio Mimimi Games, is launching for Xbox Series X/S, PlayStation 5, and PC on 17th August.

Shadow Gambit is top-down tactical adventure set in a “dynamic, immersive sandbox” that immediately calls Mimimi Games’ previous titles to mind with its core stealth-strategy action, but its all wrapped up in an instantly appealing pirate fantasy aesthetic that’ll see players, aboard their living ghost ship The Red Marley, exploring the Caribbean in an alternative version of the Golden Age of Piracy.

As players search for the treasure of the legendary Captain Mordechai, with the Inquisition of the Burning Maiden on their tail, they’ll assemble a crew of cursed pirates with supernatural powers that can be assembled into teams as players take on missions in the order and on the islands they choose.

Shadow Gambit: The Cursed Crew – Release Date Trailer

There’s added freedom in that entry and exit points on islands can be established ahead of time, and the quicksave and quickload rhythm of Mimimi’s earlier games has now been incorporated directly into play: The Red Marley can manipulate time, meaning players can pause the action to Consider their strategic choices, queue up multiple character actions, or capture a memory that can instantly be returned to if plans go awry.

As a pirate-loving Mimimi fans, Shadow Gambit: The Cursed Crew has been on by radar since its announcement, and for equally excited onlookers, Mimimi has announced players will be able to get an early taste of the game courtesy of a playable demo during the Steam Next Festrunning from June 19th-26th.