despelote was shown to Tribeca Games Spotlight 2023: it’s an original soccer-inspired adventure, with almost monochrome graphics, developed by Julian Cordero and Sebastian Valbuena.

Still lacking one exit date official, but arriving on PC, PlayStation and Xbox, despelote will see us wandering the streets of Quito in the role of an eight-year-old boy, Julian, who strolls through the city always keeping his ball between his feet.

The interaction with the scenario and with the many characters that we will meet along the way will merge in experience with the shooting and passing mechanics typical of a football game, albeit with a first person view and such a peculiar graphic style.

Also in this case the game is deeply linked to the personal experiences of its authors, who wanted to tell how the city changed when Ecuador came closer than ever to qualifying for the World Championships.