It was on everyone’s lips and had not yet been published. Rosalía sang it on stage and, date after date, the public has ended up learning it. Two weeks ago, the song was released under the title despise and debuted at the top of Spotify’s global singles chart. And now, on August 10, in high beach season, the Catalan has released the video clip of what has become the song of the summer, between umbrellas and typical beach scenes. In his case, those of Portixol (Mallorca).

Thousands of connected people anxiously awaited the premiere on YouTube when it was still about an hour away from being published. “It is taking me forever”, wrote a user in the comments, between phrases of others repeating the lyrics of the song and compliments to the artist. Until, at 6:00 p.m. the digital curtain has opened and its faithful mommies (term with which their fans are known) have had their reward. Mussels, red wine, watermelon, suntan lotion, hammocks and a lot of holiday flavor. Wearing a red bikini and short jeans, Rosalía went to Portixol beach for the recording. The video is signed by Matías Vasquez under the alias Stillz, a Colombian-American who, at only 23 years old, already works with artists like Bad Bunny, and who previously I had worked with both Last night’s nightfrom Puerto Rican.

More information

In the video, in addition to playing in the sand and taking a dip, the artist pilots a boat. And, filming aside, she also had time to record and upload a choreography of the song to her networks, which has already become popular on TikTok as one of the dances of the season. Rosalía then also took advantage of her Instagram account to send a message about what the song meant to her and what she wanted to convey with this title: “There are many ways to be despise, on this topic is from madness and freedom, without reservations or regret. This is the place from which I make music, from where I did it when I started and where I will continue until God says”, signs the singer. “I am grateful for having been able to travel in recent years and have learned from music from other places, including the Dominican Republic, where artists such as Fefita La Grande, Juan Luis Guerra or Omega have inspired me, and that without them this song would not exist. ”.

The Collaboration That Wasn’t

The latter, Omega El Fuerte, one of the icons and pioneers of reggaeton, announced that in principle he was going to collaborate on the song, whose style is very similar to that of his songs. But in a live broadcast on his Instagram account, the Dominican said that two days before his release, his part was excluded. “Those are things that do not come from the artist, so that they are not going to blame the artist. The artist has my respect and admiration for life. Sometimes they only see things as a business, but anyway I understand that this song is a stick [un éxito] with or without me (…) Although I did the best job, I think it was not a good decision”.

All the culture that goes with you awaits you here. subscribe