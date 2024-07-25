A batch of Despar smoked bacon recalled from the market due to an incorrect shelf life and swordfish due to the presence of mercury

The Ministry of Health reported the recall of new products considered risky for citizens. Specifically, we are talking about bacon And swordfish. If you have purchased the products subject to the measure, we advise you not to consume them but to return them to the point of sale where you made the purchase.

The first recalled product is a batch of diced smoked bacon under brand S-Budget Of DesparThe reason is the presence of a minimum shelf life (TMC) wrong on the product. In fact, the date of the 10/10/2094instead of 10/10/2024.

The bacon is sold in 200 gram packages with the number of lot 2404365 and the incorrect TMC 10/10/2094-F. The product was packaged by Salumificio Pianellese Srl For Aspiag Service Srl (Despar dealership) in the factory in via del Santuario 38, in the locality of Strà, in the municipality of Alta Val Tidone, in the province of Piacenza (identification mark IT 755/L).

The second recall concerns three batches of swordfish steaks sashimi Of Urbis Food Srl for the presence of mercury above the legal limits. The product is sold in bulk and belongs to the lots: number 2401187, 2401433 And 2404366 with the minimum terms of conservation (TMC) 20/08/2025, 01/09/2025 and 19/10/2025. The company Urbis Food Srl marketed the product made in the factory in Contrada Montedoro 34, in Urbisaglia, in the province of Macerata.