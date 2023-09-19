About 300 migrants They moved their camp from the bed of the Rio Grande (Rio Grande in the United States) and settled in US territory due to harassment by criminals Mexicans on the border with the United States.

According to the EFE agency, the migrants set up improvised tents with the razor wire barricade, and others reached the wall where they made a huge line and set up tents with covers and blankets.

It’s like a waiting camp, not a living camp, like they wait for a certain time at night or when they think they can pass quickly.

“It’s like a waiting camp, not a living one, like they wait for a certain time at night or when they think they can pass quickly,” said Arturo David Guerra Matei, a Venezuelan who has been stranded in Ciudad Juárez for two and a half months.

Guerra explained that many migrants who were on the river bed They dispersed to avoid attacks by Mexican gangs and criminals.



The Venezuelan said that in the face of the attacks, many other migrants decided to cross the small channel (two meters wide) of the Rio Grande, until they reached the razor wire barricade – where it is already US territory – to feel safer. Others reached the wall.

“From the same country, Mexican criminals began to throw stones at them and steal their water. That’s why they dispersed, I think it’s a little difficult to cross right now,” the migrant added.

Southern border of the United States

New wave of migrants

For several days, hundreds of migrants have settled on the river bed, in front of Gate 28, at the height of the “La X” sculpture, located in the Plaza de la Mexicanidad in the border city of Ciudad Juárez.

Throughout the day you can see how groups of more than 10 migrants leave the camp and walk through the undergrowth and then They cross through holes made in the razor wire barricade, taking advantage of the fact that the Texas National Guard cannot stop them.



Then they go up to the foot of the wall, where they reach a line that begins at gate 28, where they wait for United States Immigration agents to detain them and take them to a detention center to begin their process.

Hundreds of migrants, who get under the razor wire, have managed to cross the border, before which the National Guard modified its strategy and placed an agent every 100 meters along the border river.

“They told us that it is the safest border, but that is not how one really sees it. The journey has been very difficult, many complications along the way, now there is less to go“But we have to wait now for the appointment to be able to move forward and have a better path,” Aarón Marín, another Venezuelan who arrived in Ciudad Juárez last week by train, told EFE.

Marín decided not to risk it and wait for his appointment through the CBP One application, which is the official way to enter the United States legally.

The migratory flow that passes through the country to the United States has rebounded after the initial drop caused last May by the expiration of US Title 42.

*With information from the EFE agency