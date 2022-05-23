The Barcelona weekend finally ended in the best way for Max Verstappen: third consecutive victory, fourth in six seasonal races and first place in the world championship standings, the latter courtesy of the Ferrari power unit that sold in Charles Leclerc’s Ferrari # 16 when the Monegasque was in total control of the GP. The reigning world champion has thus extended his streak of impressive results: when he manages to cross the finish line of a race, in 2022, Verstappen always wins. The order of arrival and the gaps inflicted on the opponents, however, do not give any idea of ​​the difficulties faced in Spain by the native of Hasselt. After having slipped to fourth position following the mistake made in turn 4 on the ninth lap, in fact, the Red Bull # 1 found himself stuck behind Perez and Russell.

But if the Mexican, his teammate, immediately stepped aside as soon as the team asked, the young Mercedes talent has instead put up a spectacular and grim defense. To further complicate Verstappen’s life, however, there were also the huge problems with the DRS, which worked intermittently. By radio the native of Hasselt and his track engineer, Gianpiero Lambiase, have given life to a very long and vibrant question and answer on this theme, in an attempt to solve the problems of RB18. The world champion, exasperated by the problems with the mobile wing, complained several times to the team, calling for a quick resolution of a problem that actually risked destroying the game.

Lap 12/66

Lambiase: “Max, information. The DRS wing did not open on the last lap. Keep trying ”.

Lap 13/66

Pit stop for Russell and Verstappen

Round 14/66

Lambiase: “Ok Max. I saw where your DRS worked on the return lap.”

Lap 16/66

Lambiase: “Gap 0.6. The DRS did not open “.

Verstappen: “No the fo ** uto DRS did it!”.

Lap 17/66

Verstappen: “We can’t even get the fucking DRS to work. Incredible”.

Lap 20/66

Lambiase: “Ok Max. You have the DRS. We’re watching Russell, be careful ”.

Verstappen: “No! No! The DRS is not working man! ”.

Lambiase: “Watch out for Russell, because he’s moving into the braking zone.”

Lap 21/66

Verstappen: “Oh my God. My God.”

Lambiase: “Max, try to hit the DRS after you hit the curb.”

Lap 22/66

Lambiase: “Max I think you may have closed it the last time.”

Verstappen: “Because I’m hitting it about 50 ** or times before it opens!”.

Lambiase: “Try to press the button once, after the curb.”

Lap 53/66

Lambiase: “Max, a piece of information. Do not use the DRS when overtaking lapped in front. We will not use the DRS. Thanks”.