It closes in the ugliest possible way on the French Sunday of Charles Leclerc. The Monegasque Ferrari driver, who was leading the Paul Ricard race as leader, crashed into the protective barriers during the 19th lap, in the stretch of track leading from the famous Signes curve to the Beausset. The red # 16 went wide, touching with the left rear wheel the strip of blue asphalt which on the French track replaces the traditional gravel escape route. At this point Leclerc lost control of the vehicle, spun and could no longer avoid the impact against the protective barriers. Here ended the French GP of the ’97 class, which over the radio shouted all his desperation eloquently.

At the moment of the mistake Leclerc was ahead of everyone and was pushing hard to try to keep the advantage high over Max Verstappen, who had just before made his first pit stop of the day and who was aiming to overtake him thanks to strategy. From the images it seems that it was a ‘simple’ driving mistake of the Principality driver, but via radio Leclerc also complained of problems with the accelerator which, according to him, might have remained open for too long. In this case it would be a replica of the problems suffered by the Ferrari driver in Austria, where he managed to win the race. Certainly this is a tremendous blow to the world champion aspirations of the idol of the Ferrari supporter. Leclerc had in fact entered the race with 38 points to recover from the Dutch driver.