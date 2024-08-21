Home policy

From: Lisa Mahnke

Ukraine is gaining ground in the Kursk offensive. Russian politicians are already planning a counterattack that could affect many civilians.

Kursk – The Ukraine continues to score successes in the Kursk offensive. Meanwhile, the Kremlin’s first propaganda broadcasts are already planning a counterattack – including extreme measures against its own territory. Russian politician Natalya Narochnitskaya demanded on state television: “They should be surrounded and everything destroyed! Just a carpet bombing, do you understand?”

The former duma-Deputy Narochnitskaya according to Newsweek: “I believe that after everything that happened in the Kursk region, such retaliation should be carried out!” Her demand is about the Ukrainian armed forces, against whom revenge should be taken. However, carpet bombing could also be a widespread attack and affect many civilians. “I hope that they are preparing for this,” said Narochnitskaya.

A counterattack to the Kursk offensive is already being planned on Russian television. © picture alliance/dpa/AP | Uncredited

Kursk offensive causes anger and despair – Putin propagandists plan retaliation against Ukraine

Such an attack could affect many Russian citizens, especially in Kursk. However, the politician did not say where exactly the retaliatory strike would take place. The Kursk offensive, in which eight days so much territory through Ukraine as reported since the beginning of the year by Russiabut makes several politicians and propagandists uneasy.

Some have even more absurd ideas. Kremlin propagandist Sergei Mardan mentioned the possibility of a nuclear strike on state television’s “Soloviev Live.” The world would be “shocked” if Russia used nuclear weapons because of the Kursk offensive, but the public would eventually see it as a logical decision, Mardan said.

“The fighting is not only taking place on Russian territory. The Kursk region is a Russia that… I don’t even know what to compare it with; a kind of local historical core, the Russian core. And right now, fighting is taking place there,” Mardan explained. The target should then be primarily Ukrainian military facilities: “Therefore, a scenario in which an attack on military facilities using nuclear warheads is no longer theoretical, no longer unlikely.”

Ukraine war on two fronts and a strengthened Russia? Kursk offensive could continue for a long time

According to the Russian-Chechen general and Putinfriend Apti Alaudinow, the fighting in the Kursk region could continue for several months. The Ukraine War in two regions in parallel and in both regions the armed forces claim military successes. While Ukraine is in its Kursk Offensive massive successes Russia continues to attack in eastern Ukraine. However, the changed dynamics suggest that Ukraine’s Kursk offensive is opening up new scenarios.

Loud EuroNews Analysts are not ruling out a renewed mobilization of reservists. A strengthened army could make a big difference in Kursk, but renewed mobilization could also cause more discontent among the Russian population. “In the short term, this would be very bad for Ukraine. In the long term, it could even accelerate Putin’s downfall in Russia,” said Joni Askola, a military analyst at Charles University in Prague. (lismah)