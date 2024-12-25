Armed individuals belonging to the Vivre Ensemble (Living Together) coalition shook the center of the capital of Haiti this Tuesdayattacking the main public hospital in Port-au-Prince and killing at least two journalists and a police officer, an event that the authorities have promised will not go unpunished.

“This hateful act, directed against an institution dedicated to health and life, constitutes an unacceptable attack against the very foundations of our society,” declared the Government in a statement in which it reacted firmly to the attack perpetrated against the capital’s main hospital, prior to the reopening ceremony of the place.

The statement added that “in the face of this barbarity, The Government reiterates its unwavering commitment to restore order and bring to justice the perpetrators of this crime, in which seven journalists were also injured.

“Technical teams and law enforcement are working tirelessly to get this strategic center back up and running,” according to the note, ensuring that medical personnel and victims will receive support and protection. during this “difficult period”to ensure that this vital center can once again serve the population.

It is urgent to strengthen infrastructure

Haiti goes through a crisis in practically all orders, insecurity and hunger being the most notable.

This attack highlights the need to strengthen the security of critical infrastructure throughout the country. The Government is committed to taking all necessary measures to protect sensitive institutions and prevent similar acts in the futurethe authorities considered.

“The Government calls for vigilance and solidarity among citizens. In the face of these challenges, It is imperative that we remain united and let us reject any form of fear or despair. Together, we will restore serenity and guarantee respect for fundamental rights,” the information reads.





“The next safe reopening of Haiti State University Hospital It will be tangible proof of the Government’s determination to defend the interests of the population and to fight relentlessly against the forces of chaos. Justice will be done and hope will triumph,” the statement concluded.

Sadness in health authorities

The pain and desolation were evident on the faces of the authorities of the Ministry of Public Health, who held a press conference tonight. At the beginning of the press conference it was kept a minute of silence in honor of the victims.

Health Minister Duckenslichen Lorthe Blema expressed his solidarity with all the victims of the tragedy occurred at the General Hospital.

“Like the president of the Presidential Transition Council, Leslie Voltaire, the Ministry of Public Health condemns these criminal acts with all its might, because they have attacked our fundamental right to life, health and security“said the official with a broken voice.





In his opinion, it should be a day of hope for the Haitian people. A people that suffers from many diseases and that fights every day to find the health care they deserve with dignity. He admits that the work is not easy, but he believes it has to be done.

He recalled that every Haitian has the right to health care, and stated that will not stop working to guarantee this right. For him, this is one of his two great objectives as the new Minister of Health.

“Law enforcement agencies have assured the ministry that all measures will be taken to guarantee the reopening of the general hospital,” declared the minister, calling on all parties to assume their responsibilities.