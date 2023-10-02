From one day to the next, the shrimp catch in the bays from northern Sinaloa plummeted drasticallywhich discouraged the fishermen who only a few days ago began the activity after the ban on the crustacean was lifted in the Mexican Pacific.

Be it because of the tides, because of the afternoon of the lifting of the ban or for whatever reason, but the reality is that in the fishing cooperatives desolation and discouragement reign among the fishermen. They can’t go out shrimp catch because they spend more on gasoline than on what they manage to obtain from production. Although it suits them, only for ceviche, as in The Colorado.

This fulfills the prediction made by some bay fishing leaders who predicted that in a few days shrimp would no longer be caught in the bays because the ban was lifted late. The shrimp goes to the high seas. The situation may provoke more fighting over the crustacean.