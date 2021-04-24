The routes that connect Neuquén with Bariloche, San Martín de Los Andes and Villa La Angostura remain desolate and almost without traffic on day 18 of the conflict carried out by the Independent Health Workers of Neuquén for a wage claim.

Route 40 in its different arms that connect the Alto Valle with the Cordillera is cut by the pickets in Picún Leufú and Arroyito.

Health workers keep branches, stones, flags with slogans on the road and expose themselves at each picket line.

Trucks, private cars from the region on business trips and tourists manage to drip across the blockades that have deepened in the last 48 hours.

The claim of the Independent Health Workers of Neuquén. They ask for a 45% increase

In the main cities of Río Negro and Neuquén the fuel is scarce and getting a tank filled for travel has become a kind of urban adventure. The silversmiths themselves indicate to the drivers that their own stations or those of the competition have some reserves.

In Vaca Muerta the pickets keep the site completely sealed. The losses reach USD 12 million daily. Almost all drilling rigs are idle (18 out of 19).

The conflict will affect the Gas Plan and will reverberate in the winter when the fluid injection in the national network drops, they indicate voices of the sector.

Clarion He spoke with sources from some of the main operators, who explained that the operators cannot reach the fields and that other senior employees are not allowed to enter the wells for safety and maintenance checks.

There were companies that resorted to airplanes with the purpose of transferring their specialists to the wells that required observation and related work.

Few trucks are visible on the road. There is a lack of fuel.

Companies monitor drilling and production areas through remote communication, but experts must still go to the source to confirm data and check safety regulations.

In some of the sites, located in the Vaca Muerta desert, about 100 kilometers from the main cities in the area, workers who were on their shifts were stranded and have not been able to return to their homes for more than two weeks.

This Friday, the general secretary of the oil tankers in Neuquén, Río Negro and la Pampa warned that his union would remove 30 thousand workers on the street if the routes were not opened.

In Cutral Co and Plaza Huincul, where the refineries are located, there are pickets at the entrance of both towns. The situation, the neighbors tell this newspaper, reminds the Populated 1996 and 1997, when the route was closed by the first picketers, former YPF workers.

In the paradores of routes 40 and 22 the drivers pass information between them on the state of the pickets. “Patience, boys,” says one who comes from Arroyito and goes to Bariloche to a family heading to Neuquén.

The conflict has paralyzed production in Vaca Muerta.

The waits at each cut are unpredictable. Some can last for an hour or three.

The bus companies that link the entire northern region of Patagonia have restricted hours and only operate in the afternoon.

The envoys of Clarion They did not meet any group in a four-hour drive and only a dozen trucks. The road shines empty and apocalyptic like in a Mad Max movie.

Talks

The government of Omar Gutiérrez has been in talks with ATE since Friday afternoon. The Secretary General, Carlos Quintriqueo, reported that they requested 45% increase in the basic one on the 15% that they had already agreed in March.

This 15% is precisely the one that exploded the conflict within the health workers who do not respond to ATE. Anyway, from the health movement they have already warned that ATE does not represent them and that the pickets will not rise beyond the union agreement led by Carlos Quintriqueo.

The Government responded to the first 10 days of picketing with a bonus of 40 thousand pesos in installments, which began to be deposited last week. But the health agents rejected that this would serve to free the routes.

Neuquén is stopped at at least 20 points, causing deep delays in the passage of trucks and a shortage of fuel and food.

In Zapala there are about 100 trucks waiting for days to continue their journey. Another 100 have been seen in Villa La Angostura, the majority from Chile, heading to Punta Arenas.

The bridge that connects Neuquén Capital with Río Negro and the rest of the country has also been intervened and queues are the norm. The towns of Añelo and Rincón de los Sauces continue isolated.

On Thursday and Friday Chilean and Argentine truckers cut Route 237 in Villa La Angostura for a few minutes in protest of not being able to advance. There were discussions and insults with neighbors and individuals.

In this context, around 40 Gendarmerie agents opened the entry and exit pickets in the village for approximately one hour and this allowed the situation to decompress, but then the workers closed the fence again.

Nequen. Special delivery.

