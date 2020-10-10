Meat is no longer on his plate

“Since I stopped eating meat and animal products in my diet, my awareness of food has changed a lot,” says Rosiefsky. Because he already knew the principle of food sharing from Bremen, he set up such a group in Achim.

“Food sharing means that food is saved from being thrown away and given to people who can use it,” he explains. Without further ado he founded a Facebook group in Achim, which quickly found numerous members.

Rosiefsky: “Today we have people with us who drive to supermarkets in their free time and pick up groceries from there that would otherwise have ended up in the trash. They are then made available at certain distribution lists and picked up by those interested. ”But not only food from restaurants or supermarkets is saved, private individuals also sell too much food they have bought.

Rosiefsky emphasizes that everyone can take part in his food saver group – in contrast to the nationwide active panels for the socially disadvantaged. Because: “We don’t do this to support those in need, but to counteract food waste.”