Madrid. Startup Letianpai launched its new desktop robot, called Optimistic, that stands out for its abilities to speak and interact with the user, in addition to integrating Android and its artificial intelligence (AI) capabilities.

This robot was developed by Lin Min, one of the founders of Xiaomi, together with his new firm Letianpai, whose name translates as optimistic. In this sense, it is a small robot that includes a screen through which it can communicate and interact with the user, showing expressive faces and responding by voice, and it can even move with small steps.

As the company defines it, as detailed in a statement on its website, it is “the first Android desktop robot” that also integrates AI capabilities. With all this, “the application scenarios and the expansion of the robot’s functions have unlimited imagination and possibilities,” according to Letianpai.

Specifically, it is a desktop robot that is 15 centimeters tall. In addition, its design is made up of a 2.1-inch circular screen, which is part of the head. Added to this are extensions on each side of the screen that simulate ears that include led lights, and movable legs that allow the robot to move short distances.

Optimist performs an assistant function similar to the features of a smart watch. This is because it combines the intelligence of the Android system with the form of a desktop robot. That is, it shows message notifications, information such as the time and day, reminders, incoming calls, and can integrate other applications.

However, the novelty of this robot are its four ways of interacting. On the one hand, with its integrated camera, it can recognize user gestures and react to them. For example, if it points to the right, the machine will move in that direction.

It also includes tactile feedback with a sensor ad hoc at the top of the head. If, for example, the user strokes its head, the robot displays an endearing expression with hearts. Likewise, he is able to answer some questions in a dialogue mode in Chinese, such as what the temperature is. Their responses will be with “vivid expressions and exaggerated movements,” according to the company.

Optimista can also be controlled remotely via smartphone, with the Optimist Company applet. In this way the user will be able to manage the screen, the movement or the sound effects of the robot. As exemplified, when you are away from home, you can use the robot to “check the situation around you in real time” with its camera.

On the other hand, for its autonomy it integrates wireless charging compatibility, as well as USB-C cable charging support.

In addition to the above, the robot runs on a proprietary operating system called GeeUI, which is based on Android. With this software, As the company explained, Optimistic It has three modes. In the first place, the electronic pet, which accompanies the user while working or carrying out tasks at his desk, with postures that relax and amuse.

It also has the functional mode, with which it shows a number of practical functions and becomes an AI helper. In this way, the robot facilitates tasks and provides “efficiency” in working with different applications. As Letianpai points out, it is similar to the function standby on the iPhone. Finally, it offers a hybrid mode, in which you will be able to switch between the two previous modes.

Likewise, the company intends to offer a developer edition ROM (read-only memory) via future over-the-air updates, giving you full root access for extensive customization possibilities. As a consequence, it will allow users to install Android apps and personalize their experience with the robot.

For now, Optimistic has been introduced in China; It is priced at 230 euros and can be officially purchased on June 26.