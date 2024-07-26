Mexico City.- Desirée Monsiváis is no longer a Pumas Femenil player.

Through its social networks, Club Universidad announced the departure of one of the best scorers in the history of Liga MX who will now play for Juárez.

With the university team he defended the gold and blue jersey during two tournaments in which he scored 11 goals.

After winning two individual scoring titles during her time with Rayadas, the forward continued her path with the university team, but a knee problem prevented her from performing well and last season she only started in 7 games.

During the preseason he underwent surgery to return stronger and earn a place in Marcelo Frigério’s team.

However, the top scorer did not participate in the first two rounds and accepted the offer from the Bravas to continue her career for one more year, hoping to have the opportunity to play. The border team has two Liguillas in its history and this season seeks to position itself again among the top 8 of the tournament.

At 36 years old, Desirée has also combined her role as a footballer with that of an analyst, with 131 goals to her name, and for years she held the title of the League’s all-time top scorer, a position she was surpassed by Katty Martínez who has 143.