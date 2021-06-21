“My first thought is her, Desirée. I would like her here, hug her and caress her. The sentence has in any case restored to my daughter the dignity and respect that too often have been denied her”. This was stated, in an interview with ‘Corriere della Sera’, by Barbara Mariottini, the mother of Desirée, the sixteen-year-old found lifeless on 19 October 2018 after being abused in an abandoned building in via dei Lucani in the San Lorenzo district in Rome, after the sentence of the Court of Assizes of Rome and after the new measure ordered for Brian Minthe, one of the four convicts, who will thus remain in prison.





After the sentence “I couldn’t sleep, I couldn’t explain how after a murder conviction a murderer could be free – observes Desirée’s mother – I was shocked”.

“The important thing is that the sentence recognized their responsibilities and even with this difference their faults in my eyes are the same. Faced with the death of my daughter I expected the maximum penalty. But on the other hand, what justice can have a girl killed like that? “he continued. After the new arrest of Minteh, Desirée’s mother concludes: “They were difficult years, desperate, full of suffering. I will always remember what was said in the courtroom unfortunately, it was a horrible death that of my daughter, cruel and slow. only 16 years old “.