The sentences against the 4 defendants for the death of Desirée Mariottini, the 16-year-old originally from Cisterna di Latina, who died on 19 October 2018 due to a mix of drugs, after being abused in an abandoned building in via dei Lucani in the San Lorenzo district in the capital.

The judges of the Court of Assizes of Appeal in Rome confirmed the first degree sentences of two life sentences for Mamadou Gara and Yousef Salia and 27 and 24 and a half years for Brian Minthe and Alinno Chima.