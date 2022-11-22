Two life sentences and 24 and 27 years have been confirmed for what the mother defines as monsters

Confirmed the four convictions for the monsters, as the mother defines them, who took the very young away from the affection of her loved ones Desirée Mariottini. Two life sentences, 24 and 27 years for those who left the 16-year-old alone in an abandoned building in via dei Lucani in San Lorenzo on the night between 18 and 19 October 2018, while she was ill, not alerting the emergency services which, perhaps, they would have saved her life.

There second degree sentence confirms what was established by the judges in the first instance. Life sentences were confirmed for Mamadou Gara and Yousef Salia, 27 years for Alinno Chima and 24 years for Brian Mint. Mother Barbara hoped for confirmation:

They are four monsters and they must be behind bars. My family and I will carry the pain with us for the rest of our lives. This sentence gives me just a little bit of peace after so much pain, but the pain will always be there and no one will ever give me my daughter back.

The judges of the Court of Assists of Appeal of Rome therefore confirmed the sentences of first instance. And they accepted the request of the attorney general, who had spoken of ill will towards the young girl who disappeared at the age of 16.

Drugged and raped , they had abandoned her dying in an abandoned building between 18 and 19 October 2018, when she lost her life. Her friend and hustler was also sentenced Antonella Fauntleroy at 6 years of cell : it was she who injected the 16-year-old with heroin.

The second instance judges uphold the sentences for the case of Desirée Mariottini

The 16-year-old girl, originally from Cisterna di Latina, was often in Rome where she had many friends. On the morning of October 19, 2018, her lifeless body was found lifeless in an abandoned building in the San Lorenzo district in Rome.

If whoever was with her had called 118, perhaps the young woman could have been saved.