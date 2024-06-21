Desirèe raped and killed at 16: “The three culprits demonstrated absolute indifference to her life”

“Voluntariness of the criminal action” carried out against Desirèe Mariottini “by the defendants Salia, Alinno and Minteh, who, in the face of the now very serious condition of psycho-physical debilitation in which the minor found herself, who at that point already appeared to be in a state of unconsciousness, not only did they not provide the assistance due to the injured person , showing an absolute indifference towards the life of the young victim, but they firmly opposed and threatened those who suggested the intervention of an ambulance which would have prevented the girl’s death.”



This is what the judges of the Court of Assizes of Appeal of Rome wrote in the reasons for the sentence with which on May 29th they slightly reduced the sentences for the death of Desirèe Mariottini, the sixteen-year-old from Cisterna di Latina who died on 19 October 2018 in an abandoned building in via dei Lucani in the San Lorenzo area of ​​Rome. The judges, in the context of the second degree trial, imposed 22 years on Mamadou Gara, sentenced to life imprisonment in the first appeal trial. Alinno Chima, who had been sentenced to 27 years, was sentenced to 26 years, and Brian Minthe, already sentenced to 24 years, to 18 years.

For Salia the life sentence was already definitive. The defendants, all citizens of African origin, are accused, depending on their positions, of murder, sexual violence and drug dealing. For the judges, speaking of Gara’s position, “in the concrete case, the risk of overdose (and consequent death) for Desireè was foreseeable, a risk to be considered all the more substantial and yet negligently ignored” by the accused, “exclusively interested in sexually abusing the girl due to the progressive and worsening state of uneasiness revealed by the minor in a clear state of impaired defense”. The appeal magistrates add that Gara took advantage of the conditions in which Desirèe found himself in the initial phase in which they manifested themselves and then moved away from the building “blamefully neglecting, through carelessness, sloth, carelessness, ignorance or, more simply, indifference, those signals, disinterested completely of the girl and not even alerting those present in the “crack room” (underestimating or not even weighing Desireè’s state of health), thus putting into practice – the judges write – a conduct that was to be expected from him based on the precautionary rules to which we are had to be complied with.”

Finally, the reasons state that “it is now definitively and irrevocably ascertained that Gara participated, with Salia and Alinno, in the repeated sale of narcotic and psychotropic substances to Desirèe, who, that morning, showed up in the building in full-blown state of withdrawal, desperate for drugs.”