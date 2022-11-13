Désiree van Wijk drives her truck throughout Europe and was shocked by a ‘role stroke’ when her father had her truck sprayed pink. The down-to-earth no-nonsense lady has been driving with eel as cargo for years and turned down many TV programs along the way, such as ‘Girls who drive’. She doesn’t have to be famous: “The work just stays the same.”
Gijs Kool
