Rosa A., 28, and Juan Pablo B., 32, have been in a relationship for seven years. At the beginning, they had sex every day. However, for the past year, they define a miracle as the month in which they have sex more than twice. “At first, we stopped doing it because he said he was very anxious at work and that was why he couldn’t get an erection. After a while, we stopped even trying, I thought I could live without sex,” confesses Rosa, who prefers not to give her name. However, as time goes by, she wonders more and more whether bad sex is reason enough to leave their relationship.

According to sexologist Norma Ageitos Urain, who is a teacher at the Sexological SchoolUnsatisfactory sexual relations can be a thermometer for the relationship. “It is a sign that something is partially or temporarily damaged,” she says, and gives the example of stress: this can affect arousal and desire, but it only ends up affecting the relationship if there are no good foundations of communication and sexual education.

For Camila H., 32, and Nicolás V., 36, it was a matter of routine. They have been living together for two years and, although living together is wonderful, they explain, something has happened between them: “The desire has been lost for a long time. I thought it was always going to be like when we were in love, and now sex has taken a backseat in the relationship. When we have sex, it often feels like it is something that needs to be done to fulfill and that’s it,” says Nicolás.

“41.4% of women and 40.9% of men have ended and/or would consider ending a relationship if it is not sexually satisfying,” according to a survey by We-Vibe, The survey was conducted on 22,315 men and women from 15 countries. So is sex in a couple condemned to monotony? Should we forget about passion?

For Guillermo Fauce, PhD in Psychology and coordinator of the NGO Psychologists Without Bordersis certainly a reason for breaking up. “It is an important issue, but it can always be worked on and improved if the couple wants to stay together,” says Fauce, who often sees in consultations how problems appear when the moment of falling in love passes. “The flame can return, but you have to innovate and look for other incentives,” he says.

Psychologist and sexologist Lucía Jiménez does not agree with this, as she believes that bad sex is not the thermometer of a relationship. “This is a huge myth. Always starting from the basis that it is a healthy relationship, when this starts to happen, sexual problems are often, at bottom, a communication problem.”

Jiménez reminds us: “If a couple does not feel comfortable with sex in the relationship, they should analyze what they would like to have, what they don’t have, and how they can work on it as a couple to fix it.”

For the expert, the key question is whether an unsatisfactory sex life can be solved in a well-functioning relationship, because sex can simply be one more requirement within the relationship that one hopes to be able to fulfil. “A strong relationship has many tools to be able to deal with a sex life that does not meet the standards we would like. The first step is to know what one’s desires are and communicate them to one’s partner.”

The sexologist explains that many times it is traumas or experiences from the past that can be preventing the couple from having fulfilling sexual relations. “This can be a call to seek help or work together to build a good sexual relationship.”

Psychologist and sexologist Roberto Sanz explains that many people have a poor sexual education because they are full of taboos or complexes that do not allow them to have an easy and comfortable sexuality, even if they are in a good relationship. “For example, in heterosexual relationships many women do not enjoy having only penetration during sex, so if routine makes sexual encounters always the same, each time it will be practiced with less desire and it will become unsatisfactory for the couple,” he says.

“Sexuality is learned,” Sanz stresses. Within a relationship, sex is not a measure of its goodness. “You can have a wonderful partner, but if sexually things don’t work, then doubts can begin. Eroticism and desire must be cultivated and worked on,” says the expert, who believes that the flame can always be rekindled.

Rocío Moñino is a psychologist and sexologist in Live it life. She says there are no studies showing that bad sex can be a cause of break-up, as infidelity can be, for example. “We have a high demand from people who wonder about the lack of desire within the couple,” she clarifies.

“In relationships, what people fail at the most is talking about their tastes and desires in sex. If there is no communication about our desires, in the end it is normal for sexual relations to be unsatisfactory,” she says. For the sexologist, it is very important that patients take the time to think about what their desires are, what fantasies they have and how they like to be stimulated. “That is the basis of all good sex,” she says.

Hormonal and cultural differences between men and women

Emma Ribasa doctor in psychology and clinical sexologist, sees many women who tell her that they get on very well with their partner in all other areas of the relationship, but that they then feel no desire for him. Many times, in these cases, the reasons can be hormonal. “In the case of menopause, it makes you think more about yourself, which is why it is a stage that represents a great opportunity, because there is a hormonal revolution.” However, at times like motherhood, hormones can also play an important role. “Lactating women have less desire because of prolactin, they cannot stand their partner touching their breasts. This is where breakups occur,” explains the expert.

Ageitos agrees. “Women have not always been asked about their desire. They have grown up not knowing what gives them pleasure.” The sexologist likes to give her patients an exercise to improve precisely this. “I suggest that they create a jar of small and feasible wishes where one day a week one of the couple can take a piece of paper and fulfill the other’s wish. For example, it could be a massage, going on a date. It’s about rescuing those small things that generate desire in us so that the spark returns.”

For Ribas, a factor that has a lot of influence is the issue of the lack of co-responsibility. “Women need more context, more time, and for men it is the here I catch you, here I kill you, model that we have seen in mainstream porn: coitocentric, finalistic and phallocentric, and it causes blockages in sexual relations. Female sexuality has not been investigated at all, how female pleasure works is not taken into account,” she says.

This disconnection from the body leads many men to Ribas’ office because they feel frustrated and dissatisfied with their sexual relationships. “I often hear men in therapy say that their partner doesn’t feel like having sex. They want to feel desired, and that’s why they’re thinking about leaving the relationship.

Ribas believes that there may also be different ways of seeing sex and relationships. “Cultural differences within a couple also have an effect, because the interpretation of the world will depend on our cultural lenses,” she explains, and gives the example of countries where men can have several women: “For them, it is normal due to their culture to be with several women, but it is still an act of infidelity if the other person does not agree.”