In recent times, few clubs in Europe have stood out and distinguished themselves by far above the rest as schools for training stars. In Spain, Barcelona has La Masia, in Germany Dortmund is the most prominent, in the Netherlands Ajax, in recent times Portugal has been dominated by Benfica and in France, it has been Rennes who has led the way in the training and sale of players of the calibre of Eduardo Camavinga, Jeremy Dokú and Ousmane Desmbélé, a list to which we will soon have to add another world-class pearl.
His name is Desiré Doué, who at 19 years old is considered the new big star of France. He has been a professional for a couple of years in the ranks of Rennes where he stands out for his ability to play as a winger on either wing. However, his greatest virtue is being a traditional ’10’, who has a natural assisting ability, although this does not limit his goal-scoring contribution. Diseré will be at the Olympic Games and once his participation is over, everything indicates that he will leave Rennes.
Bayern Munich have submitted an initial offer of 40 million euros plus 10 in variables for the signing of the attacking midfielder. However, this offer has been surpassed by PSG, who put 50 million euros plus 10 in variables on the table for the youngster, who at his young age is already a difference-maker on the pitch, but it is expected that in a short time, he will be one of the best on the planet. The player will have to make a decision soon regarding his future.
