Stade Rennes has shone in recent years as one of the most outstanding talent training academies not only in France, but in general in all of Europe. To name a few who have passed through its ranks, there are Ousmane Dembélé, Jeremy Doku and Eduardo Camavinga himself. That being the case, today the French team has a new jewel to transfer, it is Désiré Doué, a 19-year-old who has offers from both Bayern Munich and PSG, having already opted for one of them.
According to Sky Sports, although the player has not communicated his final decision to anyone other than those close to him, it is already clear, Doué would accept Bayern Munich’s offer over PSG’s. Although the Parisian side offers him more money on the table as well as the comfort of staying in his country, the player finds a greater challenge and sporting solvency within the German team, which is why his decision today is to leave for the Bundesliga.
The brilliant winger and attacking midfielder will give his final answer once his time at the Olympics is over, insisting that at this point he is much more inclined to sign with Bayern Munich, who will have to meet Rennes’ price, as the club are demanding a starting price of between 55 and 65 million euros for their star player, given that the Germans’ initial offer was 50 million euros.
