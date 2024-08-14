Losing Mbappé has been a huge blow for PSG, both in terms of sport and finances. It wouldn’t even be crazy to say that it was a blow to the ego, as the sheikhs lost a battle that nobody expected. Now, the capital club has little choice but to restart building the squad, which was designed to make Kylian happy on and off the field. Today, the Parisians have signed the new star of France, who they hope will soon be their new big name.
PSG have paid 60 million euros to sign Désiré Doué from Rennes. The player, after his presence at the Olympic Games where he was a substitute with good performances, made the decision to reject Bayern Munich and accept the more attractive offer from the team from the French capital, with whom he will be presented this week once his medical tests are completed, a fact for which there seems to be no obstacle.
Doué, 19, is a brilliant player with outstanding physical potential, which does not overshadow his technical quality. Désiré has a marked preference for being a left-winger playing in a different profile, however, he has no qualms about being in his natural position, and in fact, his finesse when moving the ball allows Rennes’ new great jewel to be a ’10’.
#Désiré #Doué #star #PSG
