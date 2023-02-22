Although the fans have not liked it that much, both the anime and the manga of boruto: Naruto Next Generations they are moving solidly towards arcs that present challenges for the heroes of the story. And now, a couple of designs have been revealed that hadn’t made it to animated production until now, one that looks like black and white drawing sheets.

The new arc known as code Invasion introduces us to Eidaand also to Daemon. To promote the pair’s debut, the series’ official website revealed a close look at their anime designs. So users can get an idea of ​​how they are going to be seen on television, the expected arrival of these fearsome rivals.

Here you can see it:

Boruto Anime Official character designs for Eida and Daemon! Via; https://t.co/rzLRcNUL5o pic.twitter.com/ur1ZdyFPM1 — Abdul Zoldyck (@Abdul_S17) February 20, 2023

For those of you unfamiliar with these characters, it was explained in the most recent episode that Eida was considered so dangerous because her abilities make it nearly impossible for others to attack her. For his part, Daemon has the same level of power. It goes without saying, it seems that both are quite advanced Ninja androids for their time.

Now, defeating them is going to be a difficult mission for boruto and company.

via: comic book

Editor’s note: It seems that Boruto is slowly hooking both old and new fans. Personally, since I’ve already started watching the anime in Latin, I’ll wait for more episodes to be dubbed.