His Highness Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation, Chairman of the Education and Human Resources Council, launched the new strategy for the Higher Colleges of Technology 2023-2028 under the title “We Design the Future”.

This came during a visit by His Highness to the headquarters of the Higher Colleges of Technology for students in Dubai, where His Highness inaugurated the new strategy.

The new strategy aims to draw a new work map for the applied education model for colleges in accordance with the directions of the leadership and its vision in building and preparing the future person, with the highest level of skill, competence and readiness, in order to ensure successful dealing with challenges and variables, and in a way that enhances competitiveness to build a sustainable economy.

His Highness Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan affirmed that investing in human development has been one of the basic constants in the march of the UAE since the establishment of the federation, as well as in its forward-looking vision for the future.

His Highness indicated his keenness to support all development plans and initiatives for higher education institutions, which aim to improve the quality of educational services in accordance with international performance and evaluation standards, in a way that enables access to distinguished national outputs with specific skills and capabilities that meet the needs of future jobs and the requirements of the priority industrial and vital sectors in the country.

His Highness stressed the importance of the new strategic transformations implemented by the Higher Colleges of Technology, through which it is keen to balance academic capabilities with professional and practical skills required by the labor market, and seeks to provide various educational opportunities that take into account the skills and individual differences between students, and gives them the opportunity to continue their studies at the level of higher education within paths that guarantee Their access to jobs in the labor market commensurate with their abilities and tendencies, enabling them to be productive and creative. His Highness also praised the focus on complementary work between colleges as an educational institution and work institutions from the public and private sectors.

His Highness Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan was briefed on the new strategic transformations of the Higher Colleges of Technology, and listened to a detailed explanation about the goal of these transformations. “Sustainability” and “Integration”.