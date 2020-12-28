In November, Transmashholding (TMH) presented a design concept for a new capsule car to Russian Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin. All places in it are located along the aisle and are separated by curtains. Each passenger has his own table, USB socket, lighting, shelf for carry-on luggage and personal items. In addition, the car is complemented by a shower and vending machines. This is not the only design decision of TMX. What else can passengers expect, Izvestia was told by the chief designer of the company Evgeny Maslov.

Design today

– 2020 was the year of design at TMH. Why do mechanical engineers pay so much attention to design? How important is it for the development of the industry?

“We understand that the company today attaches much more importance to design. In any successful manufacturing company, 15-20% of resources and budget are given to this direction. TMH, for example, has developed a concept of its own design language, which is the same for all products. This year she was recognized by the jury of the international award in the field of industrial and graphic design Good Design 2020 as the best in the category “Transport”. Good Design is the white whale of any designer. This is a powerful force that puts us on a par with the leading players and encourages us to move on – both our creative team and, in general, all the partners who are involved in the creation of technology.

We call design not outdated understanding of beauty, visual image, aesthetics and stylistics. In the modern world, this is an important link in business and its vision of the future. Designers combine information from marketers, consumers, and the market and set specific vectors.

The role of this discipline is dangerous to underestimate. Creation for the sake of creation leads to failures in the industry, and most importantly, it is difficult to move into the industrial and innovative future that we are constantly talking about. Design is one of the main strategic tools for solving these problems.

– TMH constantly focuses on the needs of passengers and requests feedback. But is it effective to rely on the opinions of ordinary people without specialized education who are poorly versed in design?

– The main goal of design in any industry is people. Moreover: a person of tomorrow or the day after tomorrow. Deciphering his future needs and requirements is difficult if you use only marketing mathematics and financial indicators. The designer does this indirectly, empathically. By answering “we want this” or “we want that”, he can understand the true needs of consumers.

In the transport industry, designers ask: “What do you want to move comfortably, for example, on a train?” And based on the answers of the respondents, their experience, desires, dreams, memories from childhood, a picture of technologies and innovations that need to be introduced or developed is built.

Designers should always hear the voice of the consumer, but hear with their hearts. One of their main tools is empathy.

– How is the work with the end users of transport – passengers?

– As I already said, design is 15-20% of the entire business process. This includes posing a problem and a question, because it is not enough just to say that we are designing the train of the future. At this stage, we still do not know who will use it and what technologies will be used in it, so any design begins with deep research, sometimes cultural studies.

At times, designers in the transportation industry can take a professional journey: writing down how they feel, how they feel as passengers. They imagine themselves as consumers and simulate all kinds of situations: a scenario of a trip, eating, reading a book, going out, buying tickets, and so on.

This is a creative immersion in the life of a passenger. Moreover, each person has his own tastes and preferences, which are sometimes associated with a certain territory or cultural experience. In one country they like pink, in another they like black. These things are always changing, and if designers build projects based on their own preferences, they end up designing the train for themselves. If they immerse themselves in the life of the consumer as much as possible, then a product really appears, to the creation of which engineers, technologists, and developers are already connected.

Design tomorrow

– Sometimes unusual solutions appear. For example, in the concept of a non-compartment modular long-distance train carriage, there is a wardrobe in the middle of the compartment and a door between adjacent seats. How do these ideas come about?

– Also based on people’s desires. There are the concepts of travel, luggage, privacy of space and so on. The solution with a wardrobe in the central part of the compartment is an experiment in creating new sensations on the train. To some extent, this is unusual, but everything new is unusual.

I would like to note that while we are talking about the formation of a prototype, this is part of the design process, which is why we are talking about the fact that we have shown the concept of a new non-compartment car. It shows not one solution, but several different ones.

As a result, we have the opportunity of an open dialogue with consumers. We ask specific questions: what do you transport, how comfortable is it for you, is it comfortable to lie down, do you really want to hide in a corner and feel protected? This is the test phase of the design process. Then, based on the wishes of passengers, we will finalize the concept and improve the product.

– How did you arrive at the capsule cars? They look even less like the usual train: the side shelves are more like mini-rooms.

– This is the trend of our time. It used to be easier to create a space that served both long and short travel, family and personal. Everyone got along, and for a long time nothing changed.

Now people want more from objects and objects, they need them to correspond to specific scenarios. For example, a person travels from Moscow to St. Petersburg by train. What does he want? What time does he get on the train, does he need to sleep, eat, chat? In the modern world, we must create a huge spectrum of solutions to narrow problems.

The capsules were based on research on these types of travel, when people need to retire, sleep and feel like in their own little world. Maybe they got on the train after a working day, for example. Plus this is the spirit of the times: environmental protection, maximum comfort and preservation of personal space. As a company looking to the future, we understand this, and therefore offer such solutions.

– How difficult is it to increase the size when you need to stay in clear dimensions? For example, new cars in the T dimension are 28 centimeters wider and 73 centimeters longer. At the same time, the passenger compartment has increased by almost 3 meters. How did you manage to achieve this?

– It was a strategically innovative solution. It allowed us to add a little space to the length and width, but at the same time we re-arranged this car. As a result, now a person of almost any size can walk freely through the cabin – there are no more legs hanging down the aisle. This is solved both technologically – new materials, smaller thickness – and aesthetically. The size of the carriage increases not only due to the additional centimeters. Thanks to the design, it can look more spacious.

– One of TMH’s key projects this year is the Moscow-2020 metro train. It has many advantages: wide doors, seamless inter-car passages. What was the emphasis on when creating it?

– The topic of urban transport is one of the leading for us. It allows you to create not only new products, but also new images. We know that the metro for Moscow is more than just transport. It is a visiting card, a symbol, pride. When designing, these categories were designated as the main ones for designers.

It was necessary to create not just a comfortable and modern metro train, but something emblematic – a certain recognizable symbol, which they say: there is no such thing anywhere else. This is achieved through materials, texture, technological developments, interactive surfaces. The task was ambitious.

Design the day after tomorrow

– How quickly does such a design become outdated? Passenger requirements are changing rapidly.

– Almost simultaneously with the project “for tomorrow”, designers and engineers create a project “for the day after tomorrow.” We know roughly what technologies and innovations we want to implement in the next train. If after a while a new standard appears, for example, a charger, we are ready for this.

Moreover, when designing the technological base, solutions are already being laid for the quick replacement of certain elements with more modern ones. I agree that the life cycle of the carriages is quite long, but inside there is much to be modernized.

– And the design itself? For example, armchairs or interior.

– It’s more of a creative story. There is an opinion that when you create a design openly and beautifully, it will not become obsolete over time, on the contrary, it will be revealed in a new way. An example is our old subway cars. They look more like family. Or cars: some seem outdated in 2-3 years, and some are rare. We are talking about a kind of verification of design projects: will they become outdated or will they be appreciated even more.

– In search of bold ideas, TMH acted as the general partner of the All-Russian annual generative design competition “2050.LAB”. What is this design method?

– Generative design – new system. We know from other fields that the computer can calculate different situations at a much faster rate than the human brain. In any project work, there are processes that take human time. In generative design, the creation of a new solution is not left to a person, and technical, mathematical processes, elaboration and verification are given to the machine. Based on this, she gives out a huge number of options – from which a person can choose what is needed.

This principle is used even more in design than in engineering. Engineering operates on huge databases: the computer calculates them trillions of times faster than humans, and the results are usually nearly perfect. It can be compared to evolution: it takes billions of years for something to become perfect. First comes one trial, then another, third, fourth, and so on. Something does not work out and dies off, something remains and seems to us perfect, but billions of years have been spent on this ideal.

It’s the same with generative design. It allows you to process billions of variations of an object and show its ideal embodiment.

– If we talk about the future, then everything strives for this?

– In routine processes, yes. This is exactly the question that designers and engineers are asked more and more often: where are the boundaries of human and machine creativity? It is clear that the computer will calculate technical solutions faster and better. But the vector always remains with the person and his creative mind.