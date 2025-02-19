02/19/2025



Updated at 10: 32h.





Madrid lives these days a new edition of his fashion week with countless parades, events and presentations throughout the city. Last night, designers, models and other personalities in the sector gathered to celebrate the start of the MBFWMadrid parades (Mercedes Benz Fashion Week Madrid) with an event in which luxury and glamor did not miss, and in which design and fashion, how could it be otherwise, were very present.

An evening that began in Jimmy’s Restaurantwith a sophisticated cocktail -like dinner in its exclusive spaces. The restaurant has different areas both inside and on its outer terrace, which undoubtedly gave a lot of game and movement to the celebration. After dinner, the party continued in the famous disco Gabana Music Clubone of the fashion places of the moment, both premises are part of the renewed Gabana Group, who in early 2024 reopened the doors of the room that reigned on Madrid’s night, -after five years of millionaire works -, becoming a whole party icon in the capital. There, attendees were able to enjoy their unmistakable atmosphere, their author’s cocktail bar and the best live music.

Creators and muses

Jaydy Michel, Boris Izaguirre and Neus Bermejo at the MBFWMadrid party

Gtres



From Agatha Ruiz de la Prada in Boris Izaguirre, Elsa Anka, Eugenia Osborne, Jaydy Michel, Mónica Cruz, Grace Villareal either Fabio Encinaramong others they did not want to miss the great celebration. Fashion lovers, as well as the consecrated designers of our country and other important figures in the sector celebrated the magnificent inaugural party, departure pistol to the Fashion Week in Madrid, which for more than 20 years has continued supported our creators and His muses.

A new edition of parades in Madrid

Of the February 20 to 23 The celebration of the 81th edition of the MBFWMadridwhere we can discover the new collections of the best designs of our country on the catwalk installed in IFEMA and other locations in the city. In ABC style we tell you everything you need to know to attend, discover and enjoy this new edition of author fashion.