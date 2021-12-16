Interior designers of the SberServices service in an interview with RIA News revealed ways to decorate the apartment in an unusual way for the New Year. Unique details, non-standard compositions and the principle of uniformity will help create a festive atmosphere in your home.

“If the area of ​​the apartment does not allow you to install a Christmas tree, for example, use spruce branches. Branches of coniferous trees will give the space an atmosphere of New Year’s mood and will give the smell of forest and celebration, ”said the experts.

When decorating a Christmas tree, you should stick to one color scheme, start with a garland, and then move on to toys. Otherwise, it is also worth observing the principle of uniformity, for example, combine the decor with one idea, color or theme.

The designers recommended evenly filling the space with decorations, placing them at different heights: Christmas stars on the ceiling, toys on the shelves, and a decorative basket on the floor.

Specialists called handmade decorations unique details of the interior, they will also add coziness. These can be homemade Christmas tree toys, cone crafts, paper garlands. Christmas balls in shallow vases with accents of coniferous tree branches or eucalyptus will look good.

Spotlights, such as candles or a plain garland stretched across a bookshelf, wall, or placed in a transparent vase, can help create a festive atmosphere. In addition, experts advise using New Year’s textiles: tablecloths, napkins, covers for decorative pillows.

Earlier, President of the National Association of Experts on Etiquette and Protocol (NADEP) Albina Kholgova called the main rules of the “palace” setting of the festive table. This will require a boiling white tablecloth, silver-plated or silverware.

Tatiana Baranova, an expert on modern etiquette, recalled that the New Year’s table is mainly served according to standard rules. Knives are placed to the right of the plate, forks to the left. The goblets are at the top of the cutlery set. The bread plate is located at the top left.