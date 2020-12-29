The world of fashion loses one of its greatest. Pierre Cardin, one of those responsible for the golden age of fashion in the 20th century and the man who revolutionized the sector with the ready-to-wear and his futuristic designs, he died this Tuesday at the age of 98 on the outskirts of Paris, the city from where he created an international empire that he continued to lead until his last breath.

The visionary and pioneer of accessible design died in the American hospital in Neuilly, west of the French capital, as reported by the family to the agency France Presse. The cause of death has not been released. “It is a day of great sadness for our entire family. The great designer who went through the century leaving France and the world a unique artistic heritage in fashion, but not only ”, his relatives said in a statement, in which they declared“ proud of his tenacious ambition and the audacity of which he showed all his life ”.

Born on July 2, 1922 in San Biagio di Callalta, Italy, as the youngest of seven children in a farming family, Pietro Costante Cardini grew up in France, where his parents settled fleeing the fascism of the early twentieth century, when who would end up being known as Pierre Cardin was just two years old. A past of which this “self-made man” proclaimed himself proud. “I’m a kid from the suburbs. And I became Pierre Cardin “, he used to say to immediately ensure that if I had to start over again, I would do it all over again” with great enthusiasm “, as he recalled Le Monde. But his dazzling climb to the Olympus of fashion was not only due to his enthusiasm and his ability to visualize post-war fashion. This man “of multiple talents and inexhaustible energy”, as his family defined him, was a tireless worker who, even at 98 years old, continued to run his emporium, which also knew how to open up a market in its unsuspected origins: Asia. In 1957, he traveled to Japan for the first time, when it was still a country undergoing reconstruction. And in 1979 he was already organizing parades in a China that was still far from being the focus of luxury that it is today. “Work, work, work,” he answered a few years ago when asked about the secret of his eternal youth.

His contact with the profession that would end up revolutionizing began very early. At age 14, he entered Saint Etienne as an apprentice tailor. During World War II, he worked as an accountant for the Red Cross in Vichy, until in 1945 he finally arrived in a Paris from which he would never leave again. After a first step through the maison Paquin, where he designed the costumes and masks for the film Beauty and the Beast (1946) by Jean Cocteau, began working for the Italian-born designer like him Elsa Schiaparelli, before becoming, in 1947, the first employee of Christian Dior, he recalls Le Monde. It didn’t last long there either. In 1950, he opened his own maison and he begins to shake the world of fashion with his designs inspired, as he himself said, by the work of a sculptor: “First I create the forms and then I try to incorporate the body into them,” he repeated.

Cardin created her empire based on needs: those of working women. In the mid-twentieth century, he saw a market niche, a possibility, in dressing all those women who, after World War II, decided to leave their homes to join the labor market. The stores low cost They did not exist at the time, and most of them could not afford haute couture suits. Hence its success, which it exploited through licenses for umbrellas, handbags, handkerchiefs and countless objects. “I was sure of myself. He no longer believed in haute couture. I thought: ‘If women work, who is going to dress them? ”, He defended in September in Le Figaro. “There were no longer reasons to create exclusively, what became important was creation, invention in design. I wanted to be different from the others, to be individual through creation. Which means never copy or imitate. Most of the people of copy fashion, they call themselves creators but they are imitators. My ideas, I always had them. Maybe bad, but experimental “

A recent documentary, released at the end of September, and that long interview with Le Figaro, the French newspaper, were some of Cardin’s last appearances. He was happy then, proud of a long and fruitful career. “When I launched the ready-to-wear In 1959, I got the worst criticism. The world (of fashion) considered it inappropriate to do ready-to-wear when it came to haute couture. Pierre Bergé even said: ‘In three months, no one will hear about it anymore.’ And then (Yves) Saint Laurent did the same after me, pretending he was the first! Nobody’s perfect“Nobody is perfect, he used to ironically then.

However, his fame was solidified by also dressing the famous, artists and powerful of the time: he rubbed shoulders with the most powerful families in France and Europe such as the Rothschilds and designed costumes for Salvador Dalí, Rita Hayworth or, also, Jeanne Moreau, the French actress with whom he lived a passionate romance later transformed into a friendship that lasted until the Frenchwoman’s death in 2017. She also inspired one of the few regrets of this man who always looked forward. She would have liked to have a son and for Moreau to be his mother, she said in the newly released documentary. “I could have, I had the mother, Jeanne (Moreau). She wanted to get married, but, you know, marriages with actors, better to be careful… I was the one who refused. I was very seductive, young, not bad physically, that served me, in fact. But I always conducted myself well. He didn’t want to be Mr. Moreau, and she wouldn’t have wanted to be Mrs. Cardin. Without a doubt, it was a kind of ridiculous pride, ”he lamented.

In 2017, Cardin came to Barcelona to present a play that he himself produced and whose costumes he also created. Then, in an interview with this newspaper, he affirmed. “Beauty is cruel when one is of an age. Dorian Gray’s problem exists. In theater we precede what life is ”. He also said then, just three years ago: “I don’t feel old. I keep drawing, but my passion is theater. At the beginning of my life I wanted to be an actor. I have been dedicated to the theater for 54 years, I am the oldest theater director in Paris ”. Then he discarded the idea of ​​retirement: “Free time is death. The family grows, the love is done, the pleasure diminishes, the work ends … it only remains to be ”.

His desire to always go further made him regret, in the last stages of his life, not having been able to make another of his dreams come true: traveling to the Moon. But on Earth, his achievements were not minor, as his family stressed on Tuesday. “Supreme consecration, he was the first couturier to enter the Academy of Fine Arts, achieving that fashion was recognized as a complete art.”