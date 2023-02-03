The fashion world said goodbye on February 3 to the Spanish avant-garde, known for his perfumes and extravagant designs, including metallic outfits and space garments from the 1960s. Although the causes of his death have not been revealed For now, the couturier died in France, at his home in the town of Portstall, in Finesterre (Brittany).

The unfortunate news was confirmed by the Catalan company Puig, owner of the Paco Rabanne brand, after the designer said goodbye to the firm 20 years ago.

“A great personality in fashion, he had a daring, revolutionary and provocative vision, transmitted by a unique aesthetic”, summarized the CEO Marc Puig when recalling the dressmaker Francisco Rabaneda y Cuervo, one of the most influential of the 20th century.

Rabanne, this was her name for fashion, allied with the Spanish company Puig in the 1960s to launch her perfume collection, which catapulted the firm to the international arena.

Models presenting pieces by Paco Rabanne during the Fall-Winter 2020-2021 ‘Ready to Wear’ women’s collection runway show in Paris, France on February 27, 2020. Francois Guillot / AFP

A rebel from Guipúzcoa with an avant-garde vision

With metals, glamorous plastics and lots of shine. Such were the most applauded collections of Rabanne, born in the Basque Country (Spain) in 1934, although he lived much of his life in France, where he studied at the School of Fine Arts in Paris.

Rabanne started in the world of fashion designing jewelry for haute couture brands such as Givenchy, Dior and Balenciaga. In 1966, he created the acclaimed firm, and his electric patterns earned him a rapid rise to fashion’s elite.

Twelve dresses with contemporary materials that are impossible to wear was the name of his first collection, which scandalized the specialized press due to the use of unusual materials to manufacture its pieces. Pointed metals, medieval meshes and disruptive shapes for the trends of those years.

Model at the Paco Rabanne Spring-Summer collection show, on January 29, 1968, in Paris (France). © AFP File

With his alliance in the 1960s with the Puig company, Rabanne not only ventured into the world of fragrances, but became the king, with flagship scents such as “One Million” and “Calandre”.

The Spanish was perceived as ahead of his time. “Go as far as is reasonable for each one’s time and not indulge in the morbid pleasure of known things, which I see as decadence,” he once said about one of his 2016 collections.

“Fighter”, “radical”, “brilliant” were some of the words with which ‘Vogue’ magazine described the designer’s latest collection, presented in Paris.

Paco Rabanne left an undeniable legacy in the fashion industry. The use of aggressive lines, subversive styles, metallic colors and the characteristic metallic meshes have inspired dozens of designers over time.

With AFP, Reuters and Vogue