Sharjah (Al-Ittihad)

Fashion designer Noreen Khamisani confirmed that “fast fashion” is a term given to things that are produced quickly, in light of the tendency of many people to change clothes every 3 months without thinking about the reason, and also considering what the old clothes will eventually become.

Noreen said during the symposium “Fast Fashion and its Impact on the Environment,” which was held within the activities of the 42nd session of the Sharjah International Book Fair: “Social media has become part of the fashion industry system at the present time, in light of the desire of users to appear in a new outfit every time.” Once, in addition to the marketing machine surrounding these platforms,” she stressed that this behavior represents a state of addiction for some of them.

The most sustainable wardrobe

Noreen added: “We now live in a consumer world, and we have a lot of materials that we need to get rid of, but I think that the most sustainable thing is what is in your wardrobe. We must evaluate the things that we wear and use several times, as some of us may have a state of emotional attachment to clothes.” Certain as a result of a good memory or occasion.”

Speaking about a statistic that revealed that there are about 300,000 tons of clothes being dumped in garbage, she said: “It is shocking when we talk about such numbers, but I see that there are two different levels from which we look at the issue. We, as users, can exchange them with friends or pass them on.” For people who need them, through charities instead of throwing them in the garbage. My grandmother never threw away clothes, but rather she would turn them into a tool for cleaning the floor of the house instead of throwing them away.”

Noreen stressed that there is a great responsibility on brands to improve and develop the clothing industry, especially if they know how to act in this matter, explaining that there is no legal regulation in the United States, but some brands act in this matter based on their responsibility.

She said: “Challenges exist, but changes must occur in this field in the coming years,” praising the steps taken by one of the brands regarding changing the nature of materials to preserve the environment, calling at the same time to focus on recycling clothes and not limit the matter to people or brands. Not only that, but also governments.

The fashion designer expected that the coming period would witness the adoption of legislation regulating this issue, as there is currently talk in Europe about expanding the responsibility of the textile industries, noting that the legislation will force industry owners to follow a sustainability approach.

Noreen stressed the need for the matter to be organized so that it is ready for implementation, adding that countries, including Sweden and France, have provided a positive model regarding adopting a mechanism for repairing clothes and changing consumer behavior, because they may be cheaper than new clothes, in addition to the fact that big brands will try to tell their story through… During this important transition.