He has just received one of the highest awards in the design scene, the Compasso d’Oro, for his Arrangements (Flos) family of lights. These designs by Michael Anastassiades look like pieces of jewelry that can be freely combined in a large format. The designer, who was born in Cyprus in 1967, specialized in light at an early age. He is a civil engineer and has also studied industrial design at the Royal College of Art. In 1994 he founded his own studio in London. The minimalist was named “Designer of the Year 2020” at the Maison & Objet trade fair in Paris last January.

Jennifer Wiebking Editor in the “Life” section of the Frankfurter Allgemeine Sonntagszeitung.

What do you eat for breakfast?

I like to experiment with my diet. But in principle I am fascinated by the importance of food for our well-being. Currently I am eating porridge with water in the morning.

Where do you buy your clothes?

In Andreas Murkudis’ shop in Berlin. When he was still in the middle, I stumbled into it for the first time by accident twelve years ago. In 2012 I was allowed to exhibit at his place on Potsdamer Strasse. His quirky taste and ability to curate things that hold their value extends well beyond fashion.

What’s the oldest item of clothing in your closet?

An oversized rain jacket. I’ve had it since I was twelve years old. I take care of the condition of the pieces and believe in the timelessness of objects.

When was the last time you wrote a handwritten letter?

Yesterday. I like to draw and write down my thoughts. Plus, I’ve never learned how to type properly on the computer. I do this with just one finger, and it takes longer than handwriting. I always have my notebook with me when I travel.



Multiple awards: the lighting designer Michael Anastassiades

:



Image: Flos





Which book impressed you the most in your life?

I really enjoy buying art books and I consider them incredible sources of artistic spirit.

How do you find out about world events?

It is impressive how distorted reality is when you rely on the media as a source of information. As difficult as that is, I try to stay away from it. I think we should all spend more time in nature. So we learn a lot more.

What’s your best small talk topic?

I like silence. I don’t see any reason for unnecessary noise.

What was the last movie you cried at?

“The Cave of Forgotten Dreams” by Werner Herzog. He and his team were given the rare opportunity to film in the Chauvet Cave in France, which has the world’s oldest paintings on its walls. It is incredibly touching to realize that human creativity has hardly changed in the past 3000 years.

Are You Superstitious?

I think we sometimes complicate the way we read the world. I like to keep it simpler.

What can you laugh about?

Everything that makes us human.

Your favorite first names?

…

Are you taking a lunch break?

My definition of lunch break is relative: I only try to eat when I’m hungry. We need to listen more to what the body is telling us.

In which country would you most like to live?

I like to swim in the Mediterranean, so I would love to spend more time near the coast in Greece.

What is never missing in your fridge?

My fridge is always empty. I am always traveling anyway, so it makes no sense for me to store food.

Do you feel freer with or without a car?

I go everywhere.

What is your greatest talent?

Teaching Yoga. I discovered Ashtanga yoga shortly after finishing my studies. After studying it extensively for a few years, I started teaching. It’s wonderful to be able to pass something on.

What are you doing when it is unreasonable?

…

Which historical person would you like to meet?

Meret Oppenheim. I came closer to your work through a very small but impressive exhibition in London in the 1990s.

Do you wear jewelry? And a watch?

A thin chain of Shihara. I met the designer behind it, Yuta, in London a few years ago when he asked me if I was wearing jewelry. I replied: Never, I don’t have one. He then gave me a gold chain and asked me to wear it for a while. I agree with him that it is important to use things in order to be able to appreciate them. I also wear a smartwatch to keep an eye on my open water swimming performance.

Do you have a favorite fragrance?

The smell of burned wood by an open fire.

What was your best holiday experience?

Swimming in Kastelorizo, Greece.

What was the last concert you were at?

That was a long time ago, I can’t plan anything. Every time I do, I have to cancel due to my unpredictable trips. But I fondly remember the moment when I got to see Nina Simone perform live at the Barbican Center in London. That wasn’t the last concert, but definitely one that sticks in my mind.

Fortunately, what are you missing?

I tend not to crave things. I believe that what you really want can be achieved.

What do you have for dinner?

Water, but never an hour before, during or after dinner.