Designer Marta Melián defends African crafts in Arco: “The world is dead without her”

Inspired by African crafts and evoking the atmosphere of the neighboring continent, architect Marta Melián has created in Arco 2025 a space that not only had the intention of welcoming the guests of the International Fair of Contemporary Art of Spain, but also intended to become very alive. His proposal, bathed in terracotta tones and wrapped in natural textures, has made one of the corners of Ifema a refuge of calm and authenticity under the search for “creativity, value and respect.”

The project, developed in just two days, has been based mainly on a natural and artisanal decoration. “Our whole space is inspired by Africa, in all its crafts and culture,” Marta Melián explained in the presentation, who commented that bringing a little piece of the “African tradition” has been “the main focus” of his new work. The designer tells Eldiario.es that her objective has been “the creativity of the values ​​that Africans have”, highlighting the importance of betting on “the natural” to make future spaces.

“We are carrying the world and having crafts for the elaboration of all projects is very important,” said Melián to this newspaper, who has claimed this art and its action to produce because without craft “the world is dead.” “You have to support artisans in a worldwide. Crafts is precisely the basis of the economy of many countries, ”said the Canarian architect, who wanted to make this reality with the base idea of ​​the project and the decoration of the room.





The designer is behind Studio Mo, who has taken the space with the team of professionals that Melián herself directs. “All our projects are very natural. We always use wood, linen and cotton, and try to put plants and vegetation, ”he said. That is reflected in the “private and very exclusive” room that you have designed. The room stands out mainly for screens that included the African symbols of creativity, value and respect, words that have reiterated those in charge several times.

This event, proposed by Arco to Marta Melián, in addition to honoring African culture, seeks to capture new customers and give visibility to a profession that “many people do not know that it exists.” This is explained by Melián to this newspaper, underlining the relevance of interior design and emphasizing that it is essential that there are many more people who go to the services of professionals “to give a differentiating point to their homes, their premises and their business”.





The designer points out that “people think [acudir a profesionales] It is too expensive or that they cannot allow it, ”which considers an error, because in the end” it is someone who has by your side and that accompanies you in the whole process of creating something beautiful for you. ” Melián adds that it is cheaper than is thought and that there is too much misinformation about it: “If you are going to do a work in your home, the fact that you do not hire a professional to do the work implies that you have to dedicate much more time without knowledge, and that generates more headaches.”

The architect states that having professionals like her during the design process makes people “save more money and time”, since there will be those who do not know how the issue of prices or finishes works, so it ends up being positive to have someone behind “supporting and helping.” Melián says that there is a remarkable delay in Spain with respect to other European countries in this regard, since “in the north” of Europe it is more normal than “people” hire “someone to make their homes”, as well as in “the use of crafts and natural things in general.”

To make the experience equally sensory, Alberto de Armas, who has collaborated with Melián in the presentation of the project, has indicated the connection with the African continent from a sustainable and fair trade approach. The guests have been able to try two types of coffee, one Ethiopian and another Kenyan, which have served to claim “tradition” and “the family”: “It is a very handmade process. In Spain we buy through fair trade so that all the families that make it receive the money. ” Alberto de Armas resembles the importance of coffee in Africa with that of oil in Spain, pointing out that “they join as cooperatives.”





“Each family carries their coffee beans as can, because, putting Kenya, there is very difficult to transfer the mountain,” he explains of arms, “so they meet in cooperatives and they already sell it to Europe.” Melián’s partner indicates that coffees in Africa are “very soft” because “they do not fight with the weather” and offers them to the guests to generate a more appropriate environment. Music helps: meanwhile, songs like The Captain of Her Heart (2016) by Flora Martínez or Adventure of a Lifetime (2016) by Sarah Menescal, topics with Latin influences.

The selected works to accompany the space also reflected this connection with crafts and nature. Among them, he said Mirror (Red Castle) (2020) by Diego Dellas, a piece prepared in collaboration with the artisan Pedro Izquierdo using woods such as juniper, olmo, walnut, oak, cherry and pine. The work contributed some warmth to the environment and fit perfectly into the room.





Belén Rodríguez, next to sustainable tintos, appeared with Verse sheet (2020), work composed of 30 cotton fabrics dyed with natural dyes that spoke wonderfully with the atmosphere of the room. Also, another relevant proposal was Dunia, Mulk, Yabarut (2019) of Asunción Molinos Gordo, created with the help of the artisan Francisco Javier Bureno Pérez, who combined mixed forge, size and pottery to offer a traditional and rustic touch.

The two spaces divided by the screens awaited secrets for the most observers, small gifts for those who stopped and pay attention to the details. On one of the shelves there was an ancient edition of the book Tarzan’s son of the collection of Tarzan adventuresa relic for the most collectors. This was not the only old copy in the room, because up to two volumes spoiled due to the passage of time decorated the main table.

The lamps, causing the faint lighting of the stay, deserved to be analyzed carefully. One of them, although it did not seem from afar, represented a bird for the shape of its legs. Above the bulb of this lamp, a single pen in case there was any doubt about his figure. Just behind, the work S13, R19, Z26 (2018) by Elena Alonso, created next to the Tornero Francisco Martín Sánchez and which is striking for its use of plaster, boxwood, resin and other exotic such as the mopane and ebony, providing an interesting contrast of materials.

Marta Melián’s proposal for Arco 2025 makes it clear that architecture can be a powerful tool to create experiences that transcend the aesthetic and transmit a message, as in this case it is claiming it of cultures that are not so close to us but that also coexist among us. The work Deep Hamra (2018) by Carlos Monleón, made with yute, cotton and wool, offered a tapestry of soft and organic textures to complete the project.

With respect to the selected artists who are part of the guest room, Melián believes that Arco proposes “a series of works” and, from there, “choose the one you think is best with the decoration of space.” Although it only took two days to mount it, the designer carries with the idea in the head “a couple of months”, which is the time that passes since the organization proposes the stay. With the final result, Melián remembers that it is possible to enrich the environment with diversity and that art can be a bridge to different realities.