Monday, December 30, 2024
No Result
View All Result
No Result
View All Result

Designer Lola Casademunt dies at 93

by admin_l6ma5gus
December 30, 2024
in Business
0
Designer Lola Casademunt dies at 93
0
SHARES
1
VIEWS
Share on FacebookShare on Twitter

The designer Lola Casademunt has died at the age of 93, as reported by her fashion brand – which she founded under her same name – in a publication on Instagram this Monday, collected by Europa Press.

“With our hand on our hearts, we deeply regret announcing the death of our founder and alma mater of the company,” the Catalan clothing brand announced on social networks.

Casademunt founded the women’s fashion company in 1981, when she was widowed with four children and “decided to start a project with the aim of supporting her family.”

The company has highlighted its pioneering vision, tenacity and perseverance: “We are left with all the lessons and wise learning that it conveyed to us over so many years.”

“We are committed to continuing to ensure that this project continues to be the living image of its legacy. At this delicate moment, we share the pain of his family and friends,” the publication reads.

#Designer #Lola #Casademunt #dies

Tags:
admin_l6ma5gus

admin_l6ma5gus

Next Post
Mónica Cruz reveals what was happening behind the cameras of ‘Un Paso Ahead’: “Things happened”

Mónica Cruz reveals what was happening behind the cameras of 'Un Paso Ahead': "Things happened"

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Recommended

No Result
View All Result