Jorge Vázquez, the Galician designer who has dressed celebrities like the queen Letizia, Marta Hazas, Tamara Falcó, Alejandra de Ossma and Eva González, among dozens, has suffered a heart attack.

52 years old, The couturier said on his Instagram that due to this great scare he had to undergo surgery in a hospital in A Coruña. “Last Sunday I suffered a heart attack, they were very hard and critical moments, today I had surgery and everything went well. Difficult moments where they did not stop fighting for me. “Thanks to the Emergency Department and the entire healthcare team.”

Vázquez was in his town, Betanzos, when he began to feel unwell. There they transferred him to the outpatient clinic, from where he was referred to a hospital in A Coruña given the severity of his symptoms..

“I want to thank the Betanzos clinic, for their agility and for reacting so quickly to my transfer to the University Hospital of A Coruña CHUAC.” And he concludes: “Christmas Eve at the hospital.”

The actress Marta Hazas, dressed by Vázquez. CREDIT / Jorge Vázquez’s website

Jorge Vázquez has received countless messages of support after his medical situation: Paula Echevarría, Teresa de la Cierva and Alejandra Martoshave wished him a speedy recovery.

The Galician designer has been creative director of the Pertegaz firmwho dressed Queen Letizia on her wedding day with Felipe VI.