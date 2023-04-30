Russian designer Igor Chapurin called Vyacheslav Zaitsev, who died on April 30, a large-scale figure and an underestimated fashion designer.

In an interview with Izvestia, he noted that Zaitsev “generated in himself powerful creative forces, the forces of innovation.”

“On the one hand, he was lucky to be one of the first Russian fashion designers whose name is associated with Russian fashion. On the other hand, if he had been born a little later, then perhaps the picture of the domestic fashion industry would have been different, ”said Chapurin.

Fashion designer Tatyana Kotegova, in turn, called Zaitsev a unique person and one of the greatest couturiers in Russia. In her opinion, his death marked the end of an era. Kotegova also told Izvestia that just four days ago she was at the show with Zaitsev, and he kissed her hand. The fashion designer noted that he looked healthy.

According to stylist and fashion expert Alexander Rogov, Zaitsev played a crucial role in the industry and Russia’s recognition on the international fashion scene.

Zaitsev’s death became known earlier that day. According to the source, he was taken to a hospital in the city of Shchelkovo with internal bleeding, a little later he died in intensive care. He was 85 years old.

Vyacheslav Zaitsev is a famous Russian fashion designer. He is a laureate of the State Prize of Russia (1995), People’s Artist of the Russian Federation (2006). In 2007-2009, he hosted the Fashion Sentence program on Channel One. Zaitsev is considered the first Soviet fashion designer. In 1963, the French magazine Paris Match published an article about him “He dictates fashion to Moscow.”