Everyone knows Steve Jobs. But hardly anyone knows the creative mind behind the Apple founder: Hartmut Esslinger. Jobs brought the German designer to California in 1982. Together they developed the unmistakable design language of products such as the Apple IIc home computer and the Macintosh. Esslinger comes from Beuren in the northern Black Forest. He first studied electrical engineering and then industrial design at the Schwäbisch Gmünd University of Applied Sciences. In 1969 he founded his own studio. Five years later he went to Japan to work for Sony. In 1982 he founded the company Frog Design, which at one time had 2,500 employees. He left in 2006, but continues to design products today. On June 5th next year, Esslinger, who lives in Los Gatos near San Francisco, will be 80 years old.

What do you eat for breakfast?

A muesli with berries, yogurt and honey. I also have a cup of regular coffee, then I only drink decaffeinated.

Where do you buy your clothes?

My wife does that because when I buy something it's always a disaster. She drags me to some store and I wear whatever she picks out for me. And that's enough for the next five years.

What is the oldest piece of clothing in your closet?

My t-shirts. Some of them are 20 years old and are a thorn in my wife's side. When we met 30 years ago, I had one who was twelve years old. It survived for another ten before she finally disposed of it.

When was the last time you wrote a letter by hand?

I do not know that anymore. They were probably letters to my sons and daughter.

Which book has had the most impact on you in your life?

As a teenager it was Jules Verne's “Around the World in 80 Days”. For me it was a dream to travel with Phileas Fogg. What I read again and again today is Marcus Aurelius's “Paths to Yourself”.

How do you keep yourself informed about world events?

With newspapers, not on paper, but exclusively digitally. The FAZ is there, as are “Spiegel”, “Handelsblatt” and “Manager Magazin”, as well as the Japanese “Nikkei”, the “Wall Street Journal”, “New York Times” and “Washington Post”. I read all day long, every so often for a few minutes.

What is your best small talk topic?

Philosophy. I could talk for hours about Plato's Politeia. And about the search for the meaning of life.

What was the last movie that made you cry?

I cry often and like to. Most recently in “Miracle on Ice”, which is about the surprising victory of the American national ice hockey team against the Soviet Union at the 1980 Olympic Games in Lake Placid. I prefer football and athletics. But my son Marc loves ice hockey fanatically, he is vice president of EHC Freiburg. Unfortunately, the club doesn't have the money to get promoted to the top league; relegation would be a catastrophe. I always say: your championship is eighth place.

Are you superstitious?

Conditional. But I put on my left sock first. If the day goes well, then it's the socks. But I also accidentally put on the right sock first, and nothing happened.

What can you laugh about?

About many things. My wife and I laugh all the time, which comes from the Black Forest language in which we speak to each other. Our children always used to say: “Stop talking this stupid, badass.”

Your favorite first name?

My children's names: Marc, after Marcus Aurelius, Nicolas, Maximilian, which my wife chose, and Anna.

Are you taking a lunch break?

Earlier in the office. My wife now has her own company, Vidlet. Your employees are scattered all over the world, which makes it difficult to get lunch breaks due to the time difference. Since Corona, she has been working at home a lot. And I try to cook something for us. A daily fit of laughter.







Which country would you like to live in?

My home is my family. I feel most comfortable with her. The country only plays a subordinate role. However, I couldn't and wouldn't want to live in Germany anymore. Here you are judged too much based on where you come from and what you are. Things are completely different in California.

What's never missing from your fridge?

Yogurt and fresh berries.

Do you feel freer with or without a car?

I love cars, especially the Swabian ones. But I only drive a Porsche for fun. That's not particularly ecological. But since I grew up in a village, a car has always meant freedom for me. I was already driving when I was twelve.

What is your greatest talent?

I can imagine what people would dream of if they could. Like putting music in your bag and taking it with you everywhere. It was clear to me that this was possible. Every smartphone can do it today.

What do you do even though it's unreasonable?

My wife would say I don't take enough steps a day.

Which historical person would you like to meet?

Pericles, considered the father of democracy. Even if the Athenians were not true democrats, it was still the first state in which there was co-determination.

Do you wear jewelry? And a clock?

I am a fan of analogue watches. This is my jewelry.

Do you have a favorite scent?

Lemon, grapefruit, orange. That was absolute exoticism for me as a child.

What was your best holiday experience?

Once I was alone on vacation with my father. I was 14 then. My father let me do whatever I wanted for two weeks. An unforgettable feeling of freedom.

What was the last concert you went to?

At Steely Dan in New York. With my daughter.

What are you missing for happiness?

Eternal life.

What are you drinking for dinner?

Always water. Without fizz. I don't drink alcohol.