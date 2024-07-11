Designer Giorgio Armani: Women Need Basic T-Shirts and Long Coats

Italian fashion designer and entrepreneur Giorgio Armani named five essential items in a woman’s wardrobe on his 90th birthday. The French version of the magazine publishes an interview with him Vogue.

According to the designer, girls should definitely buy a jacket, a comfortable pantsuit and a basic T-shirt. In addition, he added long coats and feminine blouses to the list.

Armani also gave advice to aspiring fashion designers. “Find your voice. If you have something to say, say it. But say it in your own way. And believe in yourself,” the couturier urged.

In March, American fashion designer and entrepreneur Tommy Hilfiger also named five essential items in a woman’s wardrobe.