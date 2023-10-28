Bruno Pavani Bruno Pavan https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/bruno-pavan/ 10/28/2023 – 15:00

Porsche, Armani and Fendi are brands already known to the world’s millionaires. Now, in addition to being in the wardrobes and garages of the world’s elite, they are also investing in the real estate market.

The luxury residential market is growing rapidly around the world and not even the Covid-19 pandemic has been able to stop the interest of the super-rich in increasingly unique experiences in this area.

According to a report from the global real estate consultancy, Knight Frank, the supply of units in luxury condominiums is expected to grow 12% each year, between 2023 and 2026. It is now possible to check out some of these developments in Sunny Isles Beach, a city in the county of Miami-Dade, in the United States.

Stars like Lionel Messi, Alicia Keys and Swizz Beatz are some of the celebrities who live in the Porsche condominium. With delivery scheduled for 2026, the county will receive one of the main and most anticipated luxury condominiums: Bentley Residences. The tower, with 66 floors, features a facade with the iconic diamond design characteristic of the British automaker and will have views of the sea.

According to Savills, a British real estate services company, this market is expected to double in size by 2027, mainly due to the increase in business in places such as Miami, New York, London and Dubai.

Trend could reach Brazil

With an eye on the Brazilian market, some of these big brands could land their real estate projects in Brazil in the coming years. This is what Christianne Leon, Jennifer Chen and Valéria Oropallo, CEOs of Brand Concept, a company that was born in Miami and that incorporates luxury brands for real estate projects, as well as an investment boutique, expect.

“We currently have some ongoing conversations and negotiations are being made. We are talking to several construction companies in Goiânia, Porto Alegre, and in São Paulo, in the Jardins neighborhood. We are also developing a project in a high-end condominium in the interior of São Paulo together with a brand”, said Leon.

At the end of August, the company held an event attended by construction companies, businesspeople and investors from different sectors, including Brazilian architect João Armentano.

Exclusivity is the difference

One of the differentiators that the luxury market seeks is exclusivity in the service. Because of this, brands with a tradition in the high-luxury market want to take advantage of their know-how to expand the range of experiences for condominiums.