Cynthia Vigil, a well-known Peruvian designer, spoke with the cameras of 'Magaly TV, la firma' to publicly denounce the popular Dr. Víctor Fong for aesthetic misconduct. The doctor in question is known for having worked with various figures in Peruvian entertainment; However, in the past he was also accused for the same reason. In addition, lawyer Rosa Bartra, defense of the accused, spoke on the issue.

Why did Cinthia Vigil denounce Dr. Fong?

The wedding dress designer was very affected by the situation she is experiencing after going to the Dr. Victor Fong for an aesthetic intervention, on February 12, 2021, which he never expected to have harmful results for his body and health. “I was very ill for a year and a half, taking tramadol and morphine, my nerves are bad, I don't sleep well (…) The pus was coming out of my legs, my clothes were sticking to my body.“She said very indignant.

“He told me that I needed Botox, that's where he showed me the product, active gel, he told me it was a top product. But then I see this doctor, with some television characters, placing the product. As a matter of friendship, I knew that it was not just any doctor, but a registered surgeon, I go to the clinic and he puts the product on me,” he explained.

Even one of the people who also claimed to have been treated with the aforementioned product was the influencer Samahara Lobatón, who also promoted it on her social networks.

Vigil states that he applied a certain amount of active gel, but because it was expensive, it was not much. Furthermore, he stated that the specialist explained to him that the product was reabsorbed, so it should have been placed in a greater proportion. After the intervention, a lump formed and he complained to Fong.

“You have invested very little, you should have used more product, that's why you don't see the results you wanted,” was the justification he gave. However, in 2022 he had a lipotransfer done with another doctor, but he began to feel bad and went to Víctor to presumably remove the product that hurt him.

Did Dr. Víctor Fong respond to Cinthia Vigil's complaint?

After the testimony of Cynthia Vigil, Magaly Medina's program sought the releases of the Dr. Fong, so they obtained statements from their lawyer, Rosa Bartra, who shed some light on the legal situation of her client. She even said that the doctor does not recognize any responsibility for the designer's health.

“Mrs. Vigil filed a complaint last year, for which the doctor does not acknowledge any responsibility and is under investigation.. The Code of Criminal Procedure obliges me and Fong to remain confidential regarding what is being investigated. What I tell you is that The woman demanded $250,000 from him in exchange for not reporting and going to the Judiciary.“said the lawyer.

