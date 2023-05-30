In Moscow, the designer of the defense industry enterprise was placed in a pre-trial detention center for espionage in favor of Ukraine

The Lefortovo Court of Moscow arrested a designer of a military-industrial complex enterprise for spying for Ukraine. This is reported RIA News.

The man was placed in a pre-trial detention center for one month and 24 days.

Earlier, FSB officers detained him in Rostov-on-Don. The defendant passed on to Ukraine information about the operation of the Russian air defense system and the personnel of the Russian Armed Forces. He corresponded in a messenger with an employee of the Main Intelligence Directorate of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine from February to April 2023. During the correspondence, the Russian sent data on Russian troops stationed in Rostov-on-Don.

A criminal case was initiated against him under Article 275 of the Criminal Code of the Russian Federation (“Treason”).