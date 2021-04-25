Alber Elbaz has passed away. The Richemont group, owner of the designer’s latest project, AZ Factory, has confirmed the death of the Israeli-born creator after several weeks of fighting against covid-19. After four years away from the first line of the fashion industry, Elbaz launched AZ Factory last January, an innovative firm with a vocation for start-up aimed at proposing functional solutions for all types of women and focused on the development of tissues.

Born into a very humble family, Elbaz came to the United States at just 25 years of age to work under Geoffrey Beene. In 1996 he moved to Paris to act as the artistic director of Guy Laroche until Pierre Bergé, right-hand man and manager of Yves Saint Laurent, opted for him to make the collections of ready to wear. But it was at Lanvin that Elbaz made history. For 14 years (from 2001 to 2015) he was one of the industry’s favorite designers. He revitalized the historic couture house with seemingly simple and colorful designs focused on mastery of cut and draping. Somehow, he changed the rules from top to bottom: he broke with the old and very exclusive codes that surrounded sewing and was a pioneer in betting on the inclusion of women of all sizes and ages. And the first to end the elitist and elitist designer image that prevailed in the business then.

Elbaz’s was a close and optimistic fashion (and communication). His cheerful and fun illustrations dominated communication and even the packaging of his products. “The people in the workshop are my people, the ones I like, the ones who spend an hour on the subway to get to work with a sandwich in their lunch box, not the ones who go out to eat sushi. They are the most loyal to the company because they are artists, but they are behind the scenes ”, he stated in an interview in The weekly country.

After his departure from Lanvin in 2015 due to disagreements with his then owner, Taiwanese businesswoman Shaw-Lan Wang, he decided to take a break. At that time, a report in the magazine WWD He recounted how the employees of the emblematic sewing house took their side. Some even cried. But despite the fact that his name always sounded in the pools to act as creative director in large firms, Elbaz preferred to keep a low profile. Contrary to the dizzying pace that dominated the industry and the pressure for exponential growth in sales, he decided to dedicate himself to education, offering master classes in different fashion schools. In these five years, he only collaborated occasionally with brands such as LeSportSac or Tod’s, but the awards continued to rain on him: the honorary doctorate from the London Royal College of Art or the mention as an officer of the French Legion of Honor in 2016.

However, Elbaz had spent years cooking a project in which he could express his peculiar vision of fashion and, above all, his values. Less than a year ago, it launched AZ Factory together with Richemont (it was, in fact, the first emerging firm that the group opted for in its history), a brand conceived as a creative laboratory in which teamwork shone above the creative directors personalism. His first collection, presented last January, showed garments as sophisticated as they were functional, whose fabrics were adapted to any type of size. “It was a privilege to see Alber work on this latest project, striving to realize his dream of smart fashion that matters. His inclusive vision of fashion made many women feel beautiful and comfortable through the conjunction of craftsmanship and technology, ”says Richemont president Johann Rupert in the company’s official statement. “On a personal note, I would like to add that I have not only lost a colleague, but also a dear friend,” he continues. At the moment, it is unknown if AZ Factory will continue without it.