Sara Björk Gunnarsdóttir had a valid reason for her absence. The Icelandic football star wanted to welcome her son Ragnar in a familiar environment. So she temporarily stayed in her home country during her pregnancy two years ago. She was crystal clear about her professional future: she would return. But Gunnarsdóttir did not have to count on salary from her French club Olympique Lyon during that period. It was, she was told, not personal. It was just business.

This is how a long legal battle with her club began, a conflict that was settled in Gunnarsdóttir’s favor last Tuesday when the world football association FIFA decided that she would still be entitled to compensation of 82,000 euros. The world players’ union FIFPro called the ruling “groundbreaking”.

In recent years, several players in the Dutch Eredivisie have also interrupted their career for a pregnancy. From Desiree van Lunteren and Chantal de Ridder to the most famous example Daphne Koster. They just got paid. Their visibility, says Claudia van den Heiligenberg of players’ union VVCS, had an important and emancipating effect. “They show that it is possible. Many women, also in the Netherlands, do not know what their rights are. The more often it occurs, the more it is considered normal. Because that’s basically what it is.”

Van den Heiligenberg himself, who played football in the Eredivisie between 2007 and 2015, never saw it as a possibility. Whether the desire to have children was ever discussed in the dressing room? “We were never explicitly told that it is not possible, but we never got the feeling that it was an essential option. It wasn’t talked about.”

At the end of 2020, FIFA announced that it wants to better protect pregnant football players, regardless of the country or club where they play. Better arrangements were made for the continued payment of salary, medical supervision and maternity leave. Until then, clubs themselves dictated what conditions for pregnant players. The ruling enforced at FIFA this week sets a special global precedent, empowering players worldwide.

Male dominated

In addition to the legal aspect, there is the prevailing football culture, where – often unwritten – social rules apply. A world designed for and shaped by men. An environment that always made Gunnarsdóttir “feel like it was something negative that I was having a baby,” as she wrote in the Players Tribune on Tuesday.

Marjan Olfers sees the fact that a celebrated top club like Olympique Lyon feels comfortable ignoring FIFA rules as a striking example of male dominance. She is professor of Sport and Law at the Free University of Amsterdam. “A male base, a whole circle of male directors, a sports journalism dominated by men, that does not exactly ensure a female-friendly culture,” she says. “In such a world, issues affecting women quickly end up in the margins. Whether it concerns pregnancy or the taboo surrounding menstruation. Moreover, in top sport you are only valuable if you are available. Who is pregnant, is simply not there for a while. The question is, how bad is that? It is a natural process that women go through. It’s part of life. You have to accept that.”

The recent legal correction shows a glimpse of an evolution that is part of the emancipation of the women’s branch, says Olfers. “Although the process is difficult, women’s football is gradually taking shape, both in terms of level and acceptance. This forces a new culture within clubs. Because, hey, now there are women walking around the club too. Every now and then this causes a clash, such as this court case in France. It is peeling back the layers of a male-dominated sector, very slowly.”

Labor law in the Netherlands offers protection to pregnant football players with an employee contract. Only three premier league clubs are bound by a collective agreement: Ajax, PSV and Twente. This is not always the case for other smaller clubs, which often work with short-term contracts, less impressive conditions and where there are often expense schemes.

That fundamental labor law carries more weight than any other agreement, says Olfers. “We can jump high and low with all kinds of regulations from sports associations, but those provisions remain subordinate to labor law. Also any agreements that do not cover maternity leave. Then the same rules apply as for an administrative assistant or a journalist. Employers should continue to pay during pregnancy. As a club, you cannot simply ignore that”.

Something beautiful in your stomach

Kees Punt, director of the women’s branch at ADO Den Haag, also sees that the issue, prompted by the new FIFA rules, is increasingly being discussed within the club. Of course, he emphasizes, the salaries at ADO are “considerably lower” than at a club like Lyon or Ajax. Of the 26 players walking around at ADO, six women are currently under professional contract.

ADO has been involved since the foundation of the Eredivisie in 2007 and had to deal with a pregnancy in the selection three years ago when Priscilla Mesker announced her pregnancy. Both her expense allowance – she was not in possession of a professional contract – and her car scheme continued as usual. And according to Punt, there is no discussion about that. “Because what is the difference between someone who tears a cruciate ligament and cannot play for nine months and someone who is pregnant and is out for a while. We don’t want to drop anyone.” In its own words, the club wants to specifically include the right to maternity leave in new agreements it enters into in the future. That was not the case until now.

Inside the head of Sara Björk Gunnarsdóttir discomfort, hesitation and the fear fought for priority as soon as she learned the news of her own pregnancy. It should be the best time of your life, says Van den Heiligenberg. “Something very beautiful is happening in your stomach. The fact that you are no longer looked after, you are even written off, is extremely bad. You are of no value to such a club. Because top sport and pregnancy don’t go together, do they?”