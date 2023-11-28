Design | “This is crushing” – The restaurateur explains why the historical Paavo Tynnell lamps were put up for sale

HOK-Elanto did not sell Meicu’s movable property to the current owners of the restaurant until autumn. The cooperative did not guess that they would try to sell Paavo Tynell’s lamps right away.

What takes place in Meiku, a restaurant in Meilahti, where the restaurant’s background company is auctioning on the website Huutokaupat.com the furniture belonging to the restaurant apartment SpongeBob Tynellin designed lamps?

HS characterized on Monday lighting auctions as a disaster. Tynell’s lamps are an essential part of the culturally historically valuable restaurant interior, which has remained intact since 1946.

Another owner of Meicu’s background company, restaurateur Leo-Jukka Salonen justifies the auction with a lack of money. When Meicu started in 2019, the restaurateur’s expectations were high. Then came the corona, among other things.

“This reflects the market situation in the entire restaurant industry. This is such persistence,” Salonen said on Monday.

In the background of the call, the clanking of metal could be heard as Salonen arranged the restaurant’s tableware by himself. Meiccu had just closed and there were no other staff.

Paavo Tynell (1890–1973) was a world-famous designer whose lamps are very valuable. In 2015, for example, designed by Tynell for the movie theater in Lahti Cinemalamp was recently auctioned for 44,000 euros.

The auction opened on the Huutokaupat.com website in mid-November, and it is scheduled to continue for a month. Tuesday from tynelles no offers had been submitted. Salonen says that such a thing was not expected.

“Nobody submits an offer without first coming to the site to look at this whole thing. There have been some contacts.”

Restaurant Meiccu is located in Meilahti, Helsinki.

Lighting fixtures and other chattels were transferred to Meicu’s current owners only in the fall.

Until now, they had been owned by HOK-Elanto for almost 80 years. Elanto was involved in building an apartment building at Pihlajatie 34. HOK-Elanto still owns apartments with tenants from the building company.

Originally Meiccu was HOK’s Restaurant no. 11. It is also known as Restaurant no. 11 and by the nicknames Kuusihokki, Risuhokki and Käpyhokki. Of the furniture in the restaurant hall, the wall panels and Tynell lamps come from the Hotel Vaakuna in the center of Helsinki, whose site was interrupted by the war.

Because of its interior, Meiccu is often characterized as Vaakuna’s sister restaurant.

Property manager of the cooperative Jyrki Karjalainen says that with the sale HOK-Elanto tried to get rid of historical clutter.

“HOK-Elanto sold the restaurant apartment it owned more than 10 years ago. However, for some reason, the furniture and lamps remained with us. This was perceived as strange, when they are, after all, one entity,” says Karjalainen.

This autumn, according to Karjalainen, the movable property was sold “after long negotiations” to the current owners of the Meicu apartment. Before the sale, an expert in the field evaluates the value of the lamps and other movables.

“When we sold the lamps, our idea was that they would remain part of the whole,” says Karjalainen.

Culturally historically valuable restaurant interiors are rare in Helsinki. Meicu’s unique ensemble with Tynell is a rarity, even among Helsinki’s historical classics.

The starting price of the lighting assembly in the auction is 50,000 euros.

No whole would obviously like to break restaurateur Leo-Jukka Salonenka.

This and the level of the restaurant company’s financial plight are clearly stated in the text message that Salonen sent after the interview:

“I still had to say that it would be great if a buyer could be found for, say, the whole: retail space, Tynellit and so on. A party that would really appreciate and preserve for future generations a great whole.”

Would you and your business partner really be ready to give up the entire restaurant, Leo-Jukka Salonen?

“All options must be explored,” Salonen answered on Monday evening.

“Based on what I’ve discussed with restaurant operations and lease agreements, i.e. with parties that mediate the restaurant business, never before have there been so many restaurants for sale.”

According to Salonen, Meiku, which started in 2019, had a good first year, then the economy turned. There was a covid pandemic, and Russia started a war of aggression against Ukraine, which raised the price of salmon, for example, by four times, Salonen describes.:

“Corona lasted as long as it did. When you put the current world situation on top of that, this is overwhelming.”