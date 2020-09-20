Design The sponge can even be made into a patch or a stylish sweater: Designer Mari Koppanen makes leather-like utensils from blackboard

Designer Mari Koppanen has visited Romania to study the traditional method of obtaining durable material for everyday objects.

Brown the material feels a bit suede. It is light, soft and porous.

It can be used to make clothes that look leather but are sponge. The leather substitute is really an stretched board amadouta.

“I believe there is a future in mushrooms. This is a completely vegan, biodegradable and renewable material, ”says the designer Mari Koppanen says.

Koppanen has been awarded for his work in utilizing the whiteboard in design. He believes the sponge growing in tree trunks has the potential as a new environmentally friendly material for utensils.

Stretching the sponge produces large, leathery pieces that can be sewn together.­

Koppanen has created three products, each of which takes advantage of the special properties of the twist.

The antiseptic amadou has been used to suppress the blood because it absorbs a lot of fluid but does not let it out. Koppanen shaped the patch.

He made a dwarf vest and blouse that are aesthetic and warming but absorb sweat.

The third product is a piece of jewelry where you can burn a spinning board. It smokes well, and the smoke keeps the bugs away.

Material idea was born at the Oslo School of Art in 2017. In one course, students had to explore a community. Master’s student Koppanen decided to focus on mushrooms because they are their own kind of community that transmits information through the filaments.

“A mushroom can be thought of as a messenger of the forest.”

He became acquainted with various fungal-based materials. The roots of the fungi can be made into a hard concrete-like material. Volgan mushroom, the raw material for a combutsa drink, is obtained by drying a plastic-like material.

At the table, he was fascinated by the associated Romanian handicraft tradition. He eventually made his master’s thesis on the subject.

In February 2019 Koppanen traveled to Transylvania, Romania, to a small, Hungarian-speaking village. He met seven artisans of the seventies who, with the help of an interpreter, guided him into a vanishing tradition.

“Knowledge is on the verge of extinction because young people in the village do not see any potential in material or handicraft, even though it is a tremendous material,” says Koppanen.

“If information is not stored, it is in danger of being lost.”

Today, Romanians mainly make small utensils for sale to tourists. Demand has waned and mushrooms have decreased due to climate change and deforestation.

In Finland, the blackthorn most often grows on the side of a birch.­

The shoots are picked in late summer or early fall. They are pre-primed in the woods and allowed to sweat in plastic bags. The malt layer is peeled out and started to be stretched. One piece can be stretched to a size of up to a quarter square meter.

Koppanen got small pieces of Norwegian twig processed, but the quality was not as good as in Southeast Europe.

In Finland the same dwarf species also grows. The climate is not necessarily conducive to the tuft layer becoming so tough that it can be stretched into a leathery material.

In Romania, vines grow in beeches, in Finland mainly in birches.

Koppanen is beginning to study whether industrial conditions could be created for Finnish foxes that could be utilized.

He received a state artist grant for next year for the project. Now we need to find experts in various fields who can find out if the fungus could be made durable for animal skin.

New substitutes are being developed for animal skin that could be made from renewable materials. In recent years, leather substitutes such as cactus and pineapple have been modified.

Fleshy fungi could have superior properties compared to plants.

Pot Koppanen has acquired material knowledge from schools in three countries.

Growing up in Jämsä, Koppanen attended high school of expression skills in Tampere and continued his professional studies in Lempäälä for the clothing line.

“I moved to Sweden with some whim and started studying furniture design.”

Linköping University in Stockholm focused on handcrafted, traditional furniture design.

After graduating as a bachelor, he went on to the Oslo School of Art in Norway.

He returned to Finland last summer, after seven years.

Mari Koppanen works on vegan leather in her study in Alppila.­

Norway is a relatively young design country and does not have the same design identity as Sweden, Finland and Denmark.

It felt that the Oslo school was bolder to think about design than in Finland.

“It was lovely to have a little crazy mushroom there. There, it was possible to combine a craft background with creative madness. ”

Koppanen’s work was chosen as the best master’s degree in 2019 at the Oslo School of the Arts. She won the first and second prize at the Norwegian design event Designers’ Saturday.

The work was praised for taking into account the cultural history of objects in the design.

“I wanted to respect that origin. Became a little feeling that I have for those craftsmen who are in debt. “

Amadou could replace animal skins in the textile industry.­

His had to present at the Habitare design fair in the autumn a furniture collection that would have utilized dwarf leather. The fair was postponed to next year.

In the collection, Koppanen wants to respect the original handicraft community in Romania, so the furniture may look something other than classic Nordic furniture aesthetics.

Koppanen’s goal is to dispel the stigma of mushrooms with beautiful utensils.

In Norway, he felt that mushrooming has woken up more and more over the last couple of years. The collection combines living in nature and vegan food culture.

“Nordic people are mushroom-positive people, for example, compared to America, where mushrooms are feared. They are considered intrusive and unpleasant. ”

Koppanen and his family became acquainted with mushroom collecting as a child in Jämsä. He was fascinated by browsing mushroom books and researching mushroom ratings.

“It’s a shame for people who don’t like mushrooms, because they have an amazing taste and have been a sensory experience since picking.”