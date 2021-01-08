Design | The rug exhibition at the Art Hall is not accessible now, but the Virtual Tour of Stockholm’s Royal Palace presents the magnificent carpets on which the king has stepped since he was a little boy.

The exhibition of the well-known textile artist Märta Måås-Fjetterström is now open for a virtual tour. He was inspired by nature and created rugs that also broke through internationally.

Are you interested Art Hall’s rug exhibition? If you are interested and the museum cannot be reached now because of the corona, you can visit the Royal Palace in Stockholm as a consolation.

You don’t have to travel anywhere for that, the internet is enough.

Presented at the Royal Castle in 2019–2020 Märta Måås-Fjetterström the exhibition is recorded using 360-degree video technology as a digital experience, which gives a good idea of ​​Måås-Fjetterström’s impressive life’s work.

Video allows you to move around the views of an already closed exhibition and zoom in on the delicious world of textiles and colors of textiles, which was strongly inspired by nature. The soundscape ranges from natural sounds with the chirping of birds to the hustle and bustle of the city and the awesome roar of organ music. Information strikes open under the Info key.

Queen Kristiina’s silver seat in the Kingdom Hall at Stockholm’s Royal Palace. The seat is a gift from Magnus De la Gardie before the Queen was crowned in 1650. The seat was made by Abraham Drentwett.­

The video gives you a peek into a hall that few normally enter, namely Carl Gustaf of Ticino drawn and completed in 1770, the holiest of the Royal Palace, the Kingdom Hall. In its place of honor stands the queen shining in silver Kristiina throne from 1650. – At this point in the video, organ music begins to roar if you click on the sound symbol.

King Charles XVI Gustav exploring the works of Märta Måås-Fjetterström, many of which are in royal collections. The exhibition was on display from October 2019 to April 2020 and is now available online.­

One hundred years have passed since the establishment of Märta Måås-Fjetterström’s carpet weaving mill in 2019. It gave impetus to the show, the initiative of which became king From Charles XVI of Kusta. The Bernadade family owns countless Måås-Fjetterström rugs, and the king has walked from an early age in rooms decorated with them, for example when visiting Ulriksdal Castle and Sofiero with his grandparents.

One rug, White lace gate, was given as a gift to the Queen of England Elizabeth IIto this during a visit to Stockholm in 1956. White lace gate is on display under the throne of Queen Kristiina.

Märta Måås-Fjetterström: White lace gate, detail. The first piece of the rug is from 1934.­

In the virtual tour, you can examine the exhibited royal-owned textiles that have not been seen in public before. Also on display were numerous rugs from private collections, made with different techniques.

Märta Måås-Fjetterström is one of Sweden’s best-known textile artists. He trained and employed a large number of artisans. He participated in major exhibitions in Sweden and abroad and visited New York, among other places. That’s where he got his inspiration Towerwas born in 1931. Måås-Fjetterström visited New York because the Waldorf Astoria Hotel had ordered a number of rugs from him.

On one wall flashes the artist’s motto: There is no greater freedom than what is felt in a strange big city.

The author saw the exhibition in November 2019. The source is also the publication “Se på mattorna – det är jag”, Märta Måås-Fjetterström på Kungliga slottet. Skrifter from Kungl. husgerådskammaren 20.

Märta Måås-Fjetterström’s cow pattern dates from 1930. – Detail. In the lower left corner, the artist’s signature.­

Märta Måås-Fjetterström: Red lily. The work, woven with tapestry technique, dates from 1933. Detail, owned by the king.­

Exhibition view. Next to the picture of Märta Måås-Fjetterström Black Garden Carpet (1923). One version of the rug is made for the Supreme Court premises. The exhibition can now be viewed online virtually.­

An overview of Märta Måås-Fjetterström’s exhibition.­