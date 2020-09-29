Design | The artist taught Finnish MPs more empathic treatment of each other with the help of color cards and an emotion meter: The whole world can be saved with empathy known to the individual, believes Enni-Kukka Tuomala

London

Rarely is still an exciting and topical job as a London resident Enni-Kukka in Tuomala: He is an artist and designer specializing in empathy.

“You could say that I have empathy ambassador. We need to learn to understand each other, ”says Tuomala at the prestigious Design Museum in London, where she is currently working as a residency artist.

An interview place can be found in the backyard of the museum. Due to the corona pandemic, the interior is partially closed. The mask should also be used.

What empathy artist really does?

Artist Enni-Kukka Tuomala is currently one of the residence designers at the London Design Museum. The collaboration will culminate in the exhibition next spring.­

Tuomala, 32, is not a traditional visual artist. Instead, he designs art projects, games and artifacts, as well as sculptural spatial works of art designed to foster understanding.

“The goal is not to agree on everything, but to understand another’s point of view.”

One of the work projects has taken Tuomala to the Finnish Parliament, where the artist developed means of cooperation for committee work.

For example, he designed colored cards for MPs, which, by waving, could send a message to the speaker and others that he agrees or disagrees or does not understand.

The project, conducted during the previous parliament, involved six MPs from five different parties. The project was launched by the then Green MP Jani Toivolan invitation.

Second the tool was a bipolar emotometer. It was able to show where one’s own opinion fell between a negative and a positive position.

“That’s how the gray area came out.”

Tuomala emphasizes that empathy games and exercises can only be started by mutual agreement. Otherwise, they lack a base.

Parliamentary Empathy Ele The project has been on display this year at the Philadelphia Museum of Art in the United States. For the local art public, the idea of ​​a more empathetic interaction with the country’s highest legislature was new and even frightening.

“It had to be primed.”

Is the empathetic artist underestimating?

“Some people may be in itself a provocation by the fact that I am a young woman talking on empathy. I don’t see it as negative. I’m ready for different reactions. Everyone comes to empathy with a different experience. ”

Dictionary according to empathy means compassionate empathy. Empathy can also be defined as the ability to position oneself, to look at the world through the eyes of another.

Tuomala is not interested in empathy as a popular general concept. Empathy cannot be felt for everyone all the time.

He also alienates other simplifications: “An empathetic person is not automatically good, nor an unpathetic evil. It’s about what kind of encounter it leads to. ”

When Tuomala talks about his work, he often refers to scientific research in the field. Empathy has been studied especially in North America.

The artist your cv is also impressive.

Tuomala, who grew up in Kotka, graduated from the Royal College of Art, where he studied international innovation design. But even before that, he earned a master’s degree from St. Hilda’s College, University of Oxford, majoring in classical archeology and ancient history.

How the hell did you end up in Oxford?

“Well by searching, by searching!”

In Britain, the subject of studies does not limit one’s career in the same way as in Finland. Tuomala also initially worked as a strategist in the advertising industry for five years before founding his own studio. The first job was immediately Saatchi & Saatchi, the country’s most famous advertising agency.

“My job was to understand people [kuluttajien] attitudes. I enjoy the research side of the job. ”

The world of advertising however, did not feel his own. Tuomala wanted to delve deeply into art and empathy and thereby influence people and the world.

“I’ve always been sensitive to their own and other emotional states. When I moved to London nine years ago, I noticed that the environment also affected the empathy I experienced. ” Not all days managed to be less empathetic.

Still, empathy is not just a matter for the art world.

In Britain, empathy is becoming part of the strategic thinking of corporate management. If you better understand others and yourself, you will learn to work together – and become more productive.

Tuomala has been leading empathy exercises for the CEOs of the British Virgin Group, among others.

“Virgin wanted the artists to challenge the leaders properly.”

For the public for the sector, empathy is at least still important. If decision-makers and different sections of the population no longer understand each other, increasing problems and the amenity of residential areas will suffer.

Last year, in the multi-problem Newham district of London, Tuomala carried out a seven-month empathy project with the local community.

Tuomala is currently running another empathy campaign in Cambridge, which aims to make the region the most empathetic in Britain.

“Change doesn’t happen in an instant. The idea is to plant ideas in people’s minds and hearts. ”

Design Museum the project, on the other hand, looks further than mere empathy between people. As the climate catastrophe approaches, Tuomala wants to awaken the audience to realize that we must also feel empathy for nature.

Residence designers will have access to work on the museum’s premises and take advantage of the museum’s contacts. However, due to the corona pandemic, the first phase of the season had to be done remotely.

The season culminates in the show next spring. There, Tuomala builds an “empathy weight room”, meaning he thinks about how we can “train empathy muscles”.

The overarching goal is to harness the empathy felt by the individual into a community force for change. That way we can make really big decisions: save the world.

Can empathy then be learned?

“You can get to know empathy, but you have to practice it.”

Natural empathy is anything but equal. According to research, empathy is most felt for those who look the same and think the same way.

Many believe that the ability to empathize can be practiced by reading fiction. After all, you can experience the worlds of others through books.

Not enough, says Tuomala.

“It depends on what you read and from whose point of view. If you only feed your own preconceptions, you will not increase your empathy. ”

According to Tuomala, there are two types of empathy: sensible and empathic.

“Emotional empathy is that Extreme, a genuine feeling. ”

The Empathy Echo Chamber (2020) created by Enni-Kukka Tuomala for the BBC was on display in Manchester in March. The spatial artwork encouraged participants to step outside their own echo chamber and listen to others.­

Enni-Kukka Tuomala’s version of the familiar Monopoly game (Monopoly: The Refugee Edition, 2016–2017) is based on the perspective of Syrian refugees and is based on true stories from escape trips from Syria to Britain.­