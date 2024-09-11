Muskulös gedachter Auftritt

Nun der nächste Anlauf: Unter der seit 2014 von Citroen abgetrennten Edelabteilung DS Automobiles erblickt die Designstudie SM Tribute das Licht, gezeigt auf der „Chantilly Arts & Elegance“ in den Gärten des prächtigen Schlosses Chantilly bei Paris. Das Modell greift auf die atemraubenden Linien des sportlich orientierten SM aus den siebziger Jahren zurück.

With a length of 4.94 meters, close to the original Manufacturer

The team around design chief Thierry Metroz has kept the original’s length almost the same at 4.94 meters, but has given the new model 1.98 meters in width, which is not only due to the muscular appearance but also to the idea of ​​one day accommodating a larger number of batteries in the floor. The characteristic glass cover for the two headlights and the license plate holder has become an illuminated 3D screen in the modern era.

Genes of the iconic models

In fact, the presentation is accompanied by another announcement: “We are working with the genes of our iconic models to advance the development of future models that we will show at the end of the decade,” says Metroz. We’ll see.

Luxurious interior Manufacturer

The new model still has to achieve the appeal of the original with its elegant lines, endlessly long hood, luxurious interior and technical achievements such as hydropneumatic suspension or electrically adjustable seats. And it also has to actually come onto the market.

The model draws on the breathtaking lines of the sporty SM from the seventies. Manufacturer