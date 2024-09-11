Ach würden sie sich doch nur endlich trauen, nicht nur der französische Präsident freute sich, da sind wir ziemlich sicher. Citroen, inzwischen als Billiganbieter des Konzerns auserkoren, hat immer wieder mal gezeigt, zu was die Marke fähig wäre, wenn sie denn nur gelassen würde. Numero 9 hieß ein herzschlagförderndes Ideenkonzept, leider hat es nie den Weg auf die Straße gefunden. Die französische Marke erinnert sich gern an ihre Ikonen, aber der Transfer der formidablen Historie in eine mitreißende Zukunft ist noch nicht gelungen.
Muskulös gedachter Auftritt
Nun der nächste Anlauf: Unter der seit 2014 von Citroen abgetrennten Edelabteilung DS Automobiles erblickt die Designstudie SM Tribute das Licht, gezeigt auf der „Chantilly Arts & Elegance“ in den Gärten des prächtigen Schlosses Chantilly bei Paris. Das Modell greift auf die atemraubenden Linien des sportlich orientierten SM aus den siebziger Jahren zurück.
The team around design chief Thierry Metroz has kept the original’s length almost the same at 4.94 meters, but has given the new model 1.98 meters in width, which is not only due to the muscular appearance but also to the idea of one day accommodating a larger number of batteries in the floor. The characteristic glass cover for the two headlights and the license plate holder has become an illuminated 3D screen in the modern era.
Genes of the iconic models
In fact, the presentation is accompanied by another announcement: “We are working with the genes of our iconic models to advance the development of future models that we will show at the end of the decade,” says Metroz. We’ll see.
The new model still has to achieve the appeal of the original with its elegant lines, endlessly long hood, luxurious interior and technical achievements such as hydropneumatic suspension or electrically adjustable seats. And it also has to actually come onto the market.
It is well known that CEO Carlos Tavares has no sense of humor when a project does not pay off in and of itself, and he does not allow cross-subsidization with other models. That would be nice. Around 13,000 SMs were built at the time, and two examples served as SM Presidentials at the highest level of the Republic.
