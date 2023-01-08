The Yanko Design studio proposed a vehicle that is still in the minds of many people: Tesla’s electric motorcycle. The concept called Tesla Cyberbike was designed entirely by artificial intelligence.

To arrive at a prototype of what would be Tesla’s first electric motorcycle, the project was based on the Cybertruck pickup, Tesla’s official, but which has not yet gone to the streets. Designer Sarah Sheth explains how she powered the AI ​​to arrive at the final result.

+Average price of a liter of gasoline is back above R$ 5.00

“I simply described the Tesla Cyberbike to the AI ​​bot and it sent back some phenomenal looking images of a bold e-bike with a wide aggressive body made mostly of sheet metal,” he explained.

The images were made by Artificial Intelligence called Midjourney. Nonetheless, Sheth pointed out that the first images generated by the AI ​​had errors, such as the lack of rear-view mirrors on the vehicle.

Another thing that could be prohibitive for the model to win the market are its large wheels and robust chassis, which would require a very powerful electric motor.