Design quiz | Can you price well-known valuable household items? This is how much they are paid now

Can you estimate how much is paid for valuable household items that are now of interest to collectors? Try HS's visa to see if you would be a price taker.

One of these household items is already worth more than 4,000 euros.

Mira Helstelä HS

8:36 am

Maridress is on the rise, and Alvar Aalton Artek holds its ground, but the board market has collapsed. This is how Huutokauppa Helander's CEO sums up the atmosphere of 2023 Mika Sirén.

According to Sirén, Marimekko's mugs are fast catching up with Moomin mugs. The Unikko pattern is especially popular.